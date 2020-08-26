SEBRING — Highlands County had four more deaths related to COVID-19 in the Tuesday update, bringing the total who have passed during the pandemic to 57.
Highlands had seven more positive cases for a total of 1,747 virus cases over the course of the pandemic.
The Florida Department of Health reported 183 more coronavirus deaths statewide for a total 10,717 deaths.
Statewide, there were 2,673 more cases on Tuesday, with is the third day in a row with less than 3,000 new cases. Overall, there have been 605,502 COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in cases: Broward — 204, Dade — 810, Hillsborough — 137, Orange — 133 and Palm Beach — 142, accounting for 1,426 of the total increase.
Baker and Lafayette counties had no increase in virus cases in the Tuesday update.
The previous day testing results show that statewide 37,263 were tested with 7.43% positive.
In Highlands, out of 165 test results on Monday 4.24% were positive.
Locally, AdventHealth and the Health Department are working together to provide free drive-through testing, for Highlands County residents only.
Reservations are required. Call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the following test dates:
- Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
- The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 8-10 a.m. today, Aug. 26.
From only 11 test results in the previous day in Glades County, four were positive for a positive rate of 36.36%.
From only 13 test results on Monday in Hardee County, two were positive for a positive rate of 15.38%.
The Highlands County zip codes with the most cases are 33825 (Avon Park) with 563 cases, 33870 (Sebring) with 499 cases and 33852 (Lake Placid) with 288 cases.
Nationwide, there have been 5,750,470 cases with 177,536 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 23,709,003 cases with 814,354 deaths.