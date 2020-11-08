SEBRING — Highlands County had what appears to be its highest previous day test positivity rate of 23.91% for a fourth day in a row with a rate above 10%.
The Saturday COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health also showed Highlands County had 2 more deaths for a total of 123 and 44 more virus cases for a total 2,913. The median age of the new cases is 61.
Over the past four days Highlands County has had 154 new virus cases.
The top three age groups by number of cases in Highlands are: 55-64 with 437 cases, 25-34 with 422 cases and 45-54 with 398 cases.
By gender for Florida residents, the Highlands cases have been 1,313 men, 1,565 women and 15 gender unknown.
Highlands County currently has 33 hospitalized due to COVID-19 and statewide there are 2,672 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID.
DeSoto County saw seven new cases and now has had a total of 1,717 cases and 30 deaths, while Glades County saw one positive test out of the four tests it processed to bring its total to 626. There have been six deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Hardee County had four new cases to bring its total to 1,645 and 17 deaths, while Okeechobee County had 14 new cases out of 72 tests, giving a positivity rate of 19.44% for new cases, which is the highest seen the past 14 days. Okeechobee County has now seen 1,802 cases and has seen 42 deaths.
Polk County had an increase of 85 and has seen 23,966 cases. There have been 638 deaths in the county.
Statewide the virus count increased by 4,452 to a total of 837,077 over the course of the pandemic.
There were 86 addition deaths for a total of 17,100 Florida residents who died due to the pandemic. There have been 210 non-resident deaths.
The state’s positivity rate for new cases was 8.28%, which is the highest number seen in the last two weeks.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 9.81 million cases in the United States and 236,642 deaths. That’s an increase of 156,108 cases overnight and an additional 1,295 deaths.
Globally, the number is at 49.65 million cases and 1,247, 374 deaths. After the United States, India has seen the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 8,462,080, followed by Brazil at 5.63 million cases. Brazil has seen the second-highest number of deaths, with 162,065.