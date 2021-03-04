SEBRING — After a week with 29 new COVID cases then 26 cases, the most recent weekly count shows a drop to 15 new cases in Highlands County District Schools.
The week of Feb. 14-20 data from the Florida Department of Health shows that all 15 of the new reported virus cases were in students. There were no new cases among staff or teachers.
The week of Feb. 7-13 had 26 new cases and the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6 had 29 new cases.
Eight Highlands District schools had new cases in the latest weekly count including Avon Park High with three cases for a total of 46 from Sept. 6-Feb. 20 and Woodlawn Elementary with three new cases for a total of only nine cases.
Avon Park Middle had two new cases for a total of 33, Sebring High had two new cases for a total 58 and Sebring Middle added two new cases for a total of 38.
Hill-Gustat Middle added one new case bringing its total to 47, Lake Placid Elementary added one case for a total of 20 and Lake Placid High had one new case for a total of 32.
Among Highlands County’s private schools, there was only one new case, which was a student at Heartland Christian School.
South Florida State College had one new student case for a total of 47 COVID-19 cases.
There were also low numbers of new school cases in the other Heartland area counties.
The only significant increases in new cases were six new student cases at DeSoto High School for a total of 71, DeSoto Middle School with four new student cases bringing its total to 35 and Hardee Senior High with three new student cases for a total of 98 virus cases.