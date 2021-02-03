SEBRING — After two weeks with 14 new COVID-19 cases, the School Board of Highlands County had 20 new cases in the latest weekly update from the Florida Department of Health.
The most new cases in the district for the week of Jan. 17-23 was four at Sebring High School, which brings the school’s total to 36, the highest in the district, from Sept. 6 through Jan. 23.
The Kindergarten Learning Center had its first case in a student in the week of Jan. 17-23.
Avon Park Middle School had three new cases – two students and one teacher for a total of 18.
Avon Park High, Lake Placid High and Sebring Middle schools all had two new cases that were in one student and one unknown.
Avon Park High has had a total of 28 cases.
Lake Placid Elementary School had two new virus cases – one student and one teacher.
Both Hill-Gustat Middle and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary schools had one new student case.
Both Hill-Gustat and Sebring middle schools have had 32 virus cases from Sept. 6 through Jan. 23.
Park Elementary School had one new virus case in a teacher.
Cracker Trail Elementary School had one new case listed as “unknown.”
There were no new cases reported in any private schools in Highlands County.
South Florida State College had one new student case for a total of 37 cases.
Around the other Heartland school districts, Moore Haven Middle/High School in Glades County had seven new cases.
Hardee Junior High had 10 new cases.
Labelle High School in Hendry County had five new cases.
In Okeechobee County, Central Elementary School had five new cases and Yearling Middle School had seven new cases.