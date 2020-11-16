SEBRING — There was a total of 20 new virus cases in Highlands County K-12 schools last week, according data from the Florida Department of Health.
The previous week school report for Nov. 1-7 shows 19 new cases in Highlands County public schools and one new case at a private school.
Both Hill-Gustat Middle and Lake Country Elementary schools had four positive COVID-19 cases last week with both schools having three students and one teacher who were infected.
Lake Placid Elementary had three cases including two students and one staff member.
Both Lake Placid High and Memorial Elementary schools had two cases with both schools having two cases in students.
Sebring High, Avon Park High, Cracker Trail Elementary and Woodlawn Elementary schools all had one student case last week.
There was one student case last week at Parkview Prep Academy, a private Christian school in Avon Park, according to the Florida Department of Health.
South Florida State College had one new staff member case last week.
The School Board of Highlands County issued an COVID-19 update recently stating “While we have had some cases of COVID-19 in schools, our numbers remain relatively low.
“To make sure we continue to keep our students and staff safe, healthy, and in school, please remember the following protocols, which are based on guidance from the CDC, the Highlands County Health Department, and our Medical Task Force:
• Any student/staff having a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be able to return to school until fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 24 hours.
• If student/staff tests positive for COVID-19, with symptoms, they must remain home until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. They may return once 10 days have passed and they have been fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
• If student/staff tests positive for COVID-19, without symptoms, they must remain home until at least 10 days have passed since they were tested and they must have had no symptoms develop over that time.
• Any student/staff contacted by the Health Department as a result of contact tracing with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 14 days. They may return to school after 14 days if they have been symptom free for that time.
• Students who test positive or who are sent home to quarantine due to exposure will be provided a plan for learning while under quarantine.
“Concerning face coverings:
• All students and staff are required to wear face coverings on school buses.
• Middle and high school students and staff are required to wear face coverings in hallways during class transitions.
• Staff and students are encouraged to bring their own face coverings, but extras will be available if needed.”