SEBRING — At the midway point of the month the School Board of Highlands County has had few positive cases of COVID-19.
The School District’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows for October only one staff member case, which was at Cracker Trail Elementary and a total of five students who have tested positive — two at both Hill-Gustat Middle and Lake Placid High and one at Sebring High.
The first Lake Placid High case led to the quarantine of nine students and the second case at the school prompted eight to be quarantined, according to Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge.
“Those are the two biggest numbers we have had recently,” he said. “So it has been pretty limited.”
The mask rules that were in place at the start of school are still in place, Lethbridge said. There has been no discussion on removing the requirement for masks to be worn while moving about the campus and from class to class.
More students have been transitioning from Highlands Virtual School and Innovative Learning Environment (ILE) back to the brick and mortar schools and more than 600 ILE students have been asked to return to school as well, he said.
“Anytime you are injecting more bodies into limited areas of space, my personal opinion, this would not be the time to end up saying ‘let’s go ahead and get rid of the [mask] mandate,’” Lethbridge said. “It seems to be working for us right now with our safety protocols in place.”
The Florida Department of Health reported 1,557 new coronavirus cases related to K-12 schools and colleges last week, bringing the total to 8,080 since Sept. 6.
The FDOE data shows that last week South Florida State College had 2 student cases and that overall from Sept. 6 through Oct. 10 SFSC had 5 cases, including 4 students and 1 staff member.
The state’s line list of cases in schools from Sept. 6 through Oct 10 show the following Heartland area schools with the largest number of cases:
• Hardee Senior High — 17 cases, including 15 students and 2 unknown.
• Hardee Junior High — 9 cases, including 8 students and 1 staff.
• Moore Haven Elementary — 8 cases, including 3 students, 2 teachers and 3 unknown.
• Moore Haven Middle/High — 9 cases, including 5 students, 2 staff and 2 unknown.
• Hill-Gustat Middle School — 6 cases, including 3 students, 1 staff and 2 unknown.
• Okeechobee High School — 6 cases, including 4 students, 1 teacher and 1 staff.