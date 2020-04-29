SEBRING— The School Board of Highlands County received a rush order of more than 1,000 Chromebooks recently that are going to second-graders with an additional 3,000 of the laptop computers expected this week.
With schools closed to students due to COVID-19, Chromebook laptop computers have been an import device/learning tool for students who are using them in a variety of ways. Instruction is now through a new learning-from-home model.
District Management Information Director Darrell Layfield said Monday the district received 1,060 Chromebooks Friday that the district ordered and “were rushed to us.”
The Chromebooks will go to second-graders this week, he said. Schools are communicating the pickup plan to parents.
“We are hoping to receive the DOE Chromebooks this week,” Layfield said.
He is hoping for additional WiFi hotspots with 50 coming from T-Mobile and 300 from Sprint this week.
About two weeks ago, Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that 32,614 laptop computers are being distributed to 34 mostly small, rural school districts throughout Florida and the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School.
A press release from the governor’s office stated that the laptop computer distribution was made possible through a partnership with three education consortia including the Heartland Educational Consortium of which Highlands is one of the member districts.