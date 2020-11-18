The Florida Department of Health attributed three more Highlands County deaths to COVID-19 with the release of Tuesday’s numbers. That brings the total deaths in the county to 132.
There was an increase of 28 COVID cases in the county, which raises the total to 3,285. The number of non-resident cases remained at 22, with 3,263 residents testing positive.
The median age for new cases was 71, which is the highest age seen in the past two weeks. That makes 10 of the last 11 days where the median age has been 60 or higher.
Highlands County did have 313 negative tests, resulting in a positivity rate for new cases of 7.94%, which broke a streak of eight consecutive days with positivity rates at 10% or higher.
There have been 338 hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, with 68 currently hospitalized.
DeSoto County saw a massive spike, with 38 new cases on the day, the county’s largest increase the past two weeks. DeSoto County had a positivity rate of 16.74% for the day and has seen 1,853 cases.
Glades County had just four new cases reported Tuesday, after reporting no new cases with Monday’s release of numbers. But Glades only processed 19 tests the past two days.
Hardee County has seen a huge drop in its numbers the past two days, with only three new cases out of 99 processed tests. The county has now seen 1,701 total cases.
Okeechobee County had just three new cases showing in Tuesday’s numbers, which came on the heels of 14 new cases reported on Monday. Okeechobee County has now seen a total of 1,888 cases.
The state saw an increase of 7,591 new cases, with Miami-Dade County leading the way with 1,856. Broward County saw 953 new cases, Orange County had an increase of 401 new cases, Palm Beach County had an increase of 392 cases and Duval County saw 379 new cases. Lee County added 253 cases, Sarasota had an increase of 251 cases and Hillsborough County added 245 cases. Closer to home, Polk County saw an increase of 149 new cases.
The state has now seen 897,323 cases, with 12,698 of those coming from non-Florida residents.
After 41 deaths were added to the state’s numbers Monday evening, there were an additional 85 resident deaths reported with Tuesday’s numbers. That brings the total of resident deaths to 17,644 and there have also been 217 non-resident deaths, an increase of one since Monday, making the combined death toll 17,861.
The positivity rate in the state for the day was 8.64%, making it just the second day in the last seven where the rate has been above 8%.
Nationally, there have been 11.32 million cases and 248,227 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins, which is showing an increase of 166,045 cases in the U.S. in the past 24 hours.
The global county shows 55.47 million cases and the death toll has climbed to 1,335,211.