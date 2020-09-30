SEBRING — Highlands County had 3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Tuesday update from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 89 who have died due to the pandemic.
Highlands had 10 new cases for a total 2,170. Currently 23 are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
The newly identified deaths were all males — 68 years old on Sept. 6, 71 years old on Sept. 11 and 89 years old on Sept. 26.
Statewide there were 106 new deaths from the virus for a total of 14,143 Florida residents who have died during the pandemic.
Florida added 3,266 coronavirus cases in the Tuesday update for a total of 704,568 infected.
The Monday update was based on the previous-day test results of about 20,000 tests, hence the numbers were low.
The Tuesday update is based on 65,667 tests results from the previous day resulting in a higher number of cases and deaths.
Statewide, the previous day testing results show a positivity rate of 4.96% and for Highlands 2.85%.
Hardee County had 1 new case for a COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.17%. Glades had only 1 new case, but that was from only 7 tests so the positivity rate is 14.29%.
Hendry County had only 3 new cases for a positivity rate of 4.76%, but Okeechobee County added 10 new cases for a positivity rate of 12.66%.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Brevard — 137, Broward — 256, Dade — 632, Duval — 143, Hillsborough — 176, Leon — 113, Orange — 224, Palm Beach — 175
Gulf County has had 4 consecutive days with no new cases and Lafayette County has had 5 consecutive days with no new cases.
Madison and Washington counties both had no new cases in the Tuesday update.
There are 7 Florida counties with at least 100 people hospitalized: Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas.
Miami-Dade County has the largest number in the state hospitalized due to the virus with 363.
Nationwide there have been 7,159,222 virus cases and 205,345 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 33,443,701 cases and 1,003,337 deaths.