SEBRING — With eight new cases in the past 24 hours, Highlands County had its first day with less than 10 new COVID-19 cases since July 5 when only sevn cases were added.
But, Highlands also recorded another death from the virus for a total of 42 over the course of the pandemic. Overall, Highlands has had 1,639 COVID-19 cases.
Currently, Highlands County has 45 hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Florida had an increase of 3,838 cases from the Monday count for a total of 579,932 cases. The state added 219 deaths.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases: Broward — 403, Dade — 978, Duval — 111, Hillsborough — 239, Marion — 134, Orange — 231, Palm Beach — 186, Pinellas — 106 and Polk — 100. These counties accounted for 2,488 of the total increase in cases.
Glades County had no new cases for a third consecutive day.
There have been seven Florida counties with more than 200 long-term care deaths (Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Polk). There was an increase of 96 long-term care deaths from the Monday count. There have been 4,118 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
Avon Park Correctional Institute, which is technically inside Polk County, shows 227 inmates have tested positive and another 159 tests are still pending. There are two inmates in security quarantine, 146 in medical quarantine and three in medical isolation. There have been 1,264 inmates who have tested negative.
Florida Department of Corrections reports on Tuesday show 47 APCI staff members have tested positive.
Statewide, about 4.286 million have been tested with a positive rate of 13.53%.
In Highlands, there have been 17,141 tested for COVID-19 with a positive rate of 9.56%.
Nationwide, there have been 5,454,333 cases with 170,905 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 21,943,183 cases with 775,439 deaths.
Locally, AdventHealth and the Health Department are working together to provide free drive-through testing, for Highlands County residents only.
Reservations are required. Call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the following test dates:
- Lakeshore Mall (near Sears on the north end) at 901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 25.
- Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 5-7 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20) and 8-10 a.m. Aug. 27.
- The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 5-7 p.m. today (Aug. 19) and 8-10 a.m. Aug. 26.