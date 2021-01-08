SEBRING — Just as Highlands County has begun vaccinating people age 65 and older, new cases of COVID-19 have shot up in the last two days.
The Florida Department of Health reports Highlands County had 105 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 74 on Wednesday, which was nearly three times Tuesday’s reported 25 new cases. Highlands also added another two deaths, raising the death toll to 212.
Highlands’ case total is now 5,358, with 5,304 residents and 54 non-residents. On Thursday’s report, Highlands County had 449 hospitalizations. Long-term care facilities had 504 of the cases and correctional facilities had 80.
The good news is that, with testing way up on Wednesday, the positivity rate for new cases dropped by almost half. It went from 19.29% for Tuesday’s tests to 10.11% for Wednesday’s round of tests. The ideal positivity rate is 5% or less.
The Health Department also reports 634 new cases in Highlands County over the last two weeks, for a daily average of 45.3. The seven-day total is 389, for an average of 55.6 per day.
The COVID Trends for U.S. Counties dashboard at www.arcgis.com, still lists the county and all of Florida as “epidemic.”
The Highlands County Board of County Commission reported administering 270 vaccinations on Tuesday and had 300 slots available on Thursday, with another 300 available Saturday at the Lakeshore Mall Point of Distribution (POD). The Health Department reported 234 shots given on Tuesday and another 48 given on Wednesday, for a total of 1,099 people total having received the vaccine, with two people having had both shots, as needed for full immunity.
The county had 959 tests on Thursday’s tally. The median age for positive results dropped Thursday from 62 to 57, but the highest portion of cases were still in the 55-74 year old range with well more than 1,500 cases total. Other age groups on either side of that range — 25-34, 35-44, 45-54 and 75-84 — all fell in the middle area between 600 and 700 cases each.
The highest number of local deaths remains among those 75-84 years old, the Health Department reported.
However, Florida saw a total of 164 new deaths in Thursday’s report, making for a new statewide total of 22,817 since the pandemic began: Of them 22,481 residents and 336 non-residents — six more non-residents in one day. The state also added on another 19,816 new cases on Thursday, for a new total of 1,429,722, of which 25,348 are non-residents.
The state’s positivity rate for new cases was almost the same as the county’s: 11.6%, which was down a bit from Wednesday’s measurement of 12.6%. Florida processed more than 168,000 tests for the day.
Nationally, the United States saw 247,051 new cases, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project [covidtracking.com/data] from Wednesday night, which was 32,673 more than Wednesday’s 214,378 new cases, and brought the seven-day average to 218,749.4 new cases per day.
The country saw another 3,858 deaths, well above the seven-day average of 2,666.3. Hospitalizations also were high, with 132,474 — more than 1,000 higher than the previous day. Of those, 23,708 are in intensive care units and 7,946 are on ventilators.
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center at coronavirus.jhu.edu, the U.S. has now had 21.47 million COVID-19 cases and 363,519 deaths attributed to the disease.
Globally, Johns Hopkins reports, the disease has infected 87.74 million people and killed 1.89 million.