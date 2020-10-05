SEBRING — With relatively low numbers of student and staff virus cases, some students, who were learning online from home, are returning to the classroom.
For the month of September the Highlands County School District had a total of 26 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
There were 19 positive cases in students at eight schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Avon Elementary and Lake Placid High School each had four cases and Sebring High School had three cases.
There were seven cases in staff members at five schools with Hill-Gustat Middle having three cases.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said recently that some students are returning to the classroom for face-to-face instruction.
“We are very hopeful that more and more will come back,” she said. “For the majority of our kids, face-to-face instruction far exceeds the environment where they are trying to learn from home. So we are very hopefully that they will continue to come back. We are getting more students coming back every day.
The School Board of Highlands County COVID-19 Dashboard showed in August there were seven staff cases and seven student virus cases. There are no October cases listed on the Dashboard.
Some district’s in the state have seen significant numbers of students who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hillsborough schools have reported 66 coronavirus cases in the past week, with 41 among students, Florida Politics reports. Since the school year started Aug. 31, 284 confirmed cases have been reported, with 199 among students.
In Pasco, 24 students and 17 employees have tested positive in the past week, bringing the totals to 111 students and 52 employees since schools reopened. More than 2,500 students and 260 employees have been quarantined.