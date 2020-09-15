SEBRING — With nine more positive cases in the Monday update, Highlands County surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic for a total of 2,005 who have been infected.
Highlands had one more death for a total of 78 in the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.
The median age of the Florida resident cases in Highlands is 47.
The age range with the most cases in Highlands is 25-34 with 337 cases followed by both the 45-54 and the 55-64 age ranges with both having 298 cases followed by the 35-44 age range with 268 cases.
Statewide there was a reported 1,736 new coronavirus cases and 34 new resident fatalities since the Sunday update. Overall, there have been 665,730 people infected statewide and 12,642 residents have died due to COVID-19.
Testing data results from the previous day shows statewide 47,014 have been tested with a positive rate of 3.89%.
Highlands had 248 test results the previous day with a positive rate of 3.63%.
Hardee tested 44 for a positive rate of 25% and DeSoto tested 82 with a much lower positive rate of 2.44%.
Dade County tested 6,221 with 260 positive for a positive rate of 4.18%
Nationwide, there have been 6,531,437 cases with 194,203 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 29,114,477 cases with 925,596 deaths.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing today and again Thursday, Sept. 17, at the AdventHealth medical complex at 4240 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
Drive-through testing will be from 5-6 p.m., and by appointment from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
As always, people are advised to wear masks in public, especially indoors, wash their hands thoroughly and practice a safe physical distance of six feet or more from others to help slow and stop the spread of the virus.