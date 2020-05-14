SEBRING — One more case on Tuesday has brought the tally to 100 COVID-19 cases in Highlands County since the first case was confirmed on March 21.
The 100 cases in Highlands include 99 Florida residents and one non-resident. There have been 34 hospitalizations and 8 deaths in Highlands attributed to COVID-19.
The one new case on Tuesday was a 56-year-old male.
The majority of cases in Highlands County are in three zip codes: 33 cases in the Sebring zip code of 33870, 29 cases in Avon Park (33825) and 11 cases in Lake Placid (33852).
There has been a total of 2,136 people tested in Highlands with 4.7% showing a positive result for COVID-19.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring, will have another drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Highlands County residents from 9-11 a.m. today. Another testing is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, 2665 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Health officials ask people to please limit passengers in the vehicle to those who are being tested and no more than five people to a vehicle. Individuals being tested will not be permitted to exit the vehicle.
An appointment is not required. Health officials say they will test as many people as possible during the designated time.
Those being tested will be asked to provide some basic information to health officials, like their name, date of birth, address and a telephone number.
Hendry County had its largest daily increase Tuesday with 10 new cases. With 24 new cases in the last three days, the Hendry County COVID-19 total number of cases is 165. There have been 6 deaths in Hendry including three residents at the Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The Clewiston zip code of 33440 has 135 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Hendry County appears to have the highest percentage of cases among those tested in the state. There have been 1,080 tested in Hendry with a positive rate of 15.3%. The statewide positive rate is 7.1%.
After 941 new cases on Monday in Florida, there were 479 new cases in the state on Tuesday.
Florida has a total of 42,402 cases, 7,595 hospitalizations and 1,827 deaths.
Nationwide, there has been 1,379,756 cases with 82,806 deaths.
Worldwide, there has been 4,312,969 cases with 294,155 deaths