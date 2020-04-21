SEBRING — The COVID-19 confirmed cases count is up to 70 in Highlands, which includes 69 residents and one non-resident as the statewide total increases to 26,660 virus cases.
In Highlands there have been 6 deaths due to the virus and a total of 26 who have been hospitalized during the pandemic.
The Florida Department of Health’s Monday morning update did not include a new case count for Sunday, but showed there was only one new case on Thursday, and no new cases on Friday, but four on Saturday.
The latest demographic information, which sometimes doesn’t include all the cases, shows the cases are in a population with a median age of 58, which includes 36 males and 33 females within an age range of 0 to 85.
The new cases on Saturday in Highlands were two males age 20 and 79 and two females age 62 and 68.
The majority of cases in Highlands are in the Sebring zip code of 33870 (26 cases) and Avon Park zip code of 33825 (17 cases). Eight cases are determined to have been from the Lake Placid area and 2 from the Venus area. The report lists 11 cases as “missing.”
Only one case in Highlands has been connected with an assisted living facility or nursing home.
A total of 610 have been tested in Highlands for the virus with 70 positive, 539 negative and one inconclusive.
Miami-Dade County continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths due the virus in Florida with a total of 9,460 cases and 215 deaths with a total of 886 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 has been attributed to 789 deaths in Florida.
In the U.S., there have been 761,991 with 40,724 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 2,435,876 cases and 166,794 deaths due to the coronavirus.