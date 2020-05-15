The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by three as of the Thursday morning update. Highlands now has a total of 103 confirmed positive cases. The total hospitalizations are 34 with 33 residents and 1 non-resident. The number of deaths remains at 8.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, a total of 43,210 cases have been confirmed with deaths reaching 1,875.
The total number of tests administered as of Thursday in Highlands County is 2,191 with 2,087 negative tests results of which 53 are non-Florida residents. One result has come back inconclusive and seven are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 4.7%.
At Wednesday’s COVID-19 testing event at the Highlands County health department, health officials were able to test over 140 people. Three more testing events are coming up:
- Tuesday, May 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, 2665 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid
- Thursday, May 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring
- Tuesday, May 26 from 7-11 a.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 867 S. Memorial Drive, in Avon Park
Testing is free, and no insurance is required. Individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 must be 18 or older. Health officials will test as many people as they can at each event.
If you have questions, call 863-386-6040.
Of the 103 positive cases in Highlands County, 102 are residents and 1 non-resident. The cases include 51 male and 51 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85, with a median age of 55.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 808 pushing the state to 43,210 confirmed cases; 1,172 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 48, bringing the total to 1,875. Those deaths occurred in Calhoun, Charlotte, Collier, Miami-Dade, Hendry, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns and Suwanee counties.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 32 Hispanic, 61 non-Hispanic and nine unknown/no data. The cases by race are 57 white, 24 black, 19 other and two unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 698 positive cases with 224 hospitalizations and 37 deaths. Polk has also administered 12,132 tests, of which 11,430 have come back with negative results.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Okeechobee has a total of 32 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 39 cases with no deaths; Glades has 9 cases with 1 death and DeSoto County has 58 positive cases with 6 deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 14,742 confirmed and 535 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,395,265 with 84,313 deaths and 243,430 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 4,387,438 with 298,392 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.