SEBRING — With one new case on Saturday and one on Sunday, Highlands County had 10 new COVID-19 cases in four days bringing the total to 99.
The new case on Saturday was a 59-year-old male and the new case on Sunday was an 11-year-old female, the fourth child under the age of 16 to test positive since the initial first positive case in March. Highlands also had an infant test positive in March.
According to Highlands County officials, the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring will be open 9-11 a.m. today for drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents of Highlands County.
In Highlands, there have been 33 hospitalizations and 8 deaths due to the virus.
Among the 98 residents with the virus, there are 48 male and 50 female cases within an age range of 0 to 85 with a median age of 56.
The FDOH’s update on nursing homes and assisted living facilities (ALF) shows Sunny Hills of Sebring ALF has two positive residents, one positive resident transferred and one staff member positive for COVID-19.
Also, SIM ALF near Sparta Road in Sebring has one employee who tested positive. The Palms of Sebring has one employee who tested positive and one resident to test positive.
There have been 30 new cases in Hendry County in the past five days with many of those at the Clewiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, which has five positive residents, 11 positive residents transferred and 14 positive staff members.
There have been a total of 40,982 cases in Florida with 7,224 hospitalizations and 1,735 deaths.
In the United States, there have been 1,337,541 cases and 79,825 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 4,142,970 cases and 284,124 deaths.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands County stated there will be additional testing sites and dates will be announced in the coming days. Local health officials are working to bring testing sites to areas throughout the county, so residents do not have to travel far to be tested.
Testing on Tuesday will be available for individuals over the age of 18 regardless of symptoms. Testing is free, and no insurance is required.
The test site is drive-thru only. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control.
Health officials ask people to please limit passengers in the vehicle to those who are being tested and no more than five people to a vehicle. Individuals being tested will not be permitted to exit the vehicle.
An appointment is not required. Health officials say they will test as many people as possible between 9-11 a.m.
Those being tested will be asked to provide some basic information to health officials, like their name, date of birth, address and a telephone number.
The test used will be a nasal swab.
Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available.
For more information contact the FDOH Highlands County at 863-386-6040.