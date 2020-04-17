SEBRING — Highlands County now has 65 who have tested positive for COVID-19 with six deaths while statewide there have been 22,897 cases and 633 deaths.
The latest Highlands death from the virus was a 61-year-old female whose case was not travel related and it is not known if the person had been in contact with a person with a known positive case of COVID-19.
The previous death in Highlands related to the virus was a 61-year-old male who had traveled to New Jersey and within Florida. His death was reported on March 8.
Among Highlands County’s total of 65 cases only one of those cases involves a non-Florida resident. There have been a total of 22 hospitalizations due to the virus.
The latest Highlands case is not travel related and is a 49-year-old female.
The cases include 33 males and 31 females within an age range of 0 to 85 and a median age of 56. Apparently the gender information and other information for one or more cases has not been included in some of the demographic information from the Florida Department of Health.
The Highlands numbers by race are: 18 black, 28 white, 15 other and 3 unknown/no data.
The cases by ethnicity data shows: 22 Hispanic, 33 not Hispanic and 9 unknown/no data.
There have been a total of 516 tests in Highlands with 65 positive, 449 negative and 2 inconclusive.
Neighboring Hardee County has a fourth case that was reported Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Concerning the three prior cases in Hardee, two were part-time winter residents who had been on a cruise, according Hardee Superintendent of Schools Bob Shayman. They have been discharged from the hospital and went back to New York.
“We just had one and that person is out of the hospital and recovering at home,” he said.
Miami-Date County continues to have the largest number of cases in the state with 8,131 and the most deaths with 163. There have been at total of 716 hospitalized in the south Florida county.
Collier County in southwest Florida has 408 cases, but only 5 deaths.
Osceola County in central Florida has 367 cases, but only 5 deaths.
Okaloosa County in the panhandle has 114 cases, but only one death.
Nationwide there have been 641,166 cases and 31,015 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 2,101,164 cases and 140,773 deaths