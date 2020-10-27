SEBRING — Highlands County had one of its largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases with 31 added in the Monday update from the Florida Department of Health.
The total number of cases in Highlands now stands at 2,576.
Three more fatalities raises the total to 113 who have did in the county due to the coronavirus.
Statewide, there were 3,377 new coronavirus cases, but a relatively low number (20) of new deaths in the Monday update. Overall, there have been 782,013 people who have been infected statewide and 16,449 Florida residents have died.
Eight counties had triple digit increases in virus cases: Broward — 512, Dade — 586, Duval — 196, Hillsborough — 174, Lee — 172, Orange — 208, Palm Beach — 280 and Pinellas — 114, which account for 2,242 of the total increase in cases.
Calhoun and Hamilton counties had no new cases.
The statewide previous day testing results show a positivity rate of 5.91% while Highlands had a positivity rate of 10.1%.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 8-9 a.m. for drive-thru service and 8-10 a.m. for express service with reservation. The test site is near the Sears building at Lakeshore Mall. Call 863-386-5690 to reserve a test slot.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or our local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
If you want to know about test results, please call the health department 863-386-6040.
The number of cases by zip code for Highlands County shows 780 cases in the Avon Park zip code of 33835, 701 in the Sebring zip code of 33870, 444 in the Lake Placid zip code of 33852, 298 in the Sebring zip code 33872, 185 in the Sebring zip code of 33875, 80 in the Sebring zip code of 33876 and 19 in the Lorida zip code of 33857.
Statewide, there are 2,252 people hospitalized with a primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. That is an increase of 33 people hospitalized from the Sunday count.
There are 643 people hospitalized in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and 281 people hospitalized in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.