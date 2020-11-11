SEBRING — The number of Highlands County COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,000 with 29 new cases reported in the Tuesday update from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 3,011 cases over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands County had one more reported virus fatality for a total of 125 who have died due to the coronavirus.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,353 cases from the Monday count for a total of 852,174 cases.
There was an increase of 69 Florida resident deaths for a total of 17,248 deaths of Florida residents.
The statewide previous day positivity rate was 8.28%, but the Highlands rate was much higher at 16.76%.
Statewide, there have been 5,494 virus deaths in Florida residents age 85 or older and 37 deaths of Florida residents under age 25.
There have been 6,915 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 22 from the Monday count.
Statewide, there are 3,025 people hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, which is an increase of 123 from the Monday count.
Currently, there are 58 hospitalized in Highlands due to COVID-19. The number of hospitalized virus patients in Highlands had dipped to 16 in the Oct. 22 report, but has increased in the past couple of weeks with the increase in cases.
The overall median age of those infected in Highlands increased from 48 to 49 with the daily median age of new cases above 61 the past four days. The previous five days had median ages of new cases between 51 and 56.
Both Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 had new case median ages in the 30s.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in cases: Brevard — 148, Broward — 266, Collier — 117, Dade — 403, Duval — 181, Hillsborough — 240, Lee — 134, Leon — 110, Orange — 391, Palm Beach — 329, Pasco — 101, Pinellas — 183 and Polk — 210.
Gulf and Lafayette counties had no new cases in the latest daily update.