SEBRING — After one new case on both Thursday and Friday, there were no new COVID-19 cases in Highlands on Saturday and Sunday keeping the overall tally of cases at 104.
But, the statewide total of positive cases is now 46,442, according to the Monday morning update from the Florida Department of Health. There were 1,200 new cases on Saturday and 666 new cases on Sunday.
The South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach had a total of 1,108 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands will be having more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on the following dates:
• Today from 9-11 a.m. at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, 2665 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
• Thursday, May 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring.
• Tuesday, May 26 from 9-11 a.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 867 S. Memorial Drive, Sebring.
A total of 2,460 people have been tested in Highlands with 4.2% resulting is positive results for having the virus.
Statewide, 677,710 have been tested with 6.9% being positive.
Nationwide, there have been 1,491,547 cases and 89,666 deaths.
New York has the highest number of cases and deaths with 350,121 cases and 28,232 deaths.
Montana has the fewest cases with 470 positive cases and 16 deaths.
Wyoming has the fewest deaths with 8 and 754 positive cases.
Worldwide, there have been 4,758,937 cases and 316,277 deaths.