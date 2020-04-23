SEBRING — With no new cases on Tuesday, Highlands County had only one new COVID-19 case in the past three days.
The total number of Highlands cases and deaths remains at 71 and 7, respectively, according to the Wednesday morning report from the Florida Department of Health.
In Highlands there has been a total of 639 tests for COVID-19 with 71 positives, 567 negative and one inconclusive. With none awaiting testing or test results.
Statewide, there have been 290,476 people tested and 260,318 of those have been negative.
The cases in Highlands according to zip code shows 29 in Sebring, 19 in Avon Park, 9 in Lake Placid and 2 in Venus; 12 are listed as “missing.” Frostproof, in southeastern Polk County, has 4 cases.
Statewide there was a relatively high number of new cases Tuesday with 943 after there were 775 new cases on Monday.
Nearly two-thirds of the state’s 943 new cases on Tuesday were in the south Florida counties of Miami-Dade (390), Broward (101) and Palm Beach (119) for a total of 610 new cases in those three counties.
Hardee County has had 4 cases with no deaths; Okeechobee County has had 8 cases with no deaths and Glades County has had 5 cases with one death.
The number of statewide reported virus deaths peaked on May 6, 7, 8 with 45, 44 and 42 deaths respectively. There were 33 deaths on Sunday and 29 deaths on Monday.
Statewide there have been 28,309 cases with 4,288 hospitalizations and 893 deaths.
In the United States there have been 830,789 cases with 45,638 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 2,603,147 with 180,784 deaths.