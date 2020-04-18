SEBRING — With homeless individuals and families suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic, one might think a transition program might suffer, too.
That’s not necessarily the case, according to Leslie Behm, executive director of Hope Haven, a Highlands County-based transition program.
She said she met with all the individuals and families in the program — including 63 adults — back in March, which gave them a month before any stay-at-home orders were given to set up a contingency plan, including an emergency fund to cover bills.
“[We] took the proactive route,” Behm said. “Basically, we’re just this big ol’ family.”
Her transitional housing program operates out of all 26 units of Safari Inn in Sebring, with individuals and families paying for lodging and utilities out of wages they earn at whatever jobs they can get — often jobs that Behm has helped them find.
Behm said the program could not get a break on the lease, electric or water bills. All are due on time.
With a month to prepare, they could build reserves.
“Reserves or ‘Leslie’s money,’ however you want to say it,” Behm told the Highlands News-Sun. “This is what it is. I’m here for my community. I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”
Three of her clients are getting calls back on jobs and expect to be working in the next two weeks.
The rest, including individual homeless persons at two separate camps, are working right now, she said.
Behm said she’s getting meals for all of them — something she did anyway — including canned goods that people donate.
As always, Behm said, her phone rings “non-stop.” She doesn’t have rooms available, but she can help with jobs.
“Signs everywhere say [businesses] are hiring,” Behm said. “You have to get up and do the work.”
On another matter, Behm’s plans to start building a half dozen tiny homes on donated land in Sebring are still in play, waiting on official review.
The site plans are at the Highlands County Building Department, she said, from which she hopes to hear something in the next two or three weeks.
Phase 1 on land just north of E.O. Douglas Avenue would be for individuals.
In about 45 days after that’s done, she said, she will look at Phase 2: Similar but slightly larger tiny homes on an adjacent lot for families.