SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring saw 355 people drive through on Saturday to get checked for the novel coronavirus.
All 355 will get contacted with their results, said Ashley Jeffrey, communications manager for AdventHealth West Florida Division. She didn’t expect to have exact numbers, even when results come in, because of privacy issues.
“It was a public event, so people saw who was there,” Jeffrey said.
It didn’t take long, she said: 15 minutes at the most per vehicle for the drive-through event.
Cars began lining up at 8:15 a.m. for the first 9 a.m. pre-arranged appointments, Jeffrey said, and kept going through 3 p.m., with several cars being served at once, either getting registered or giving samples.
Jeffrey said AdventHealth is looking at an additional location for a future event, but hasn’t set one yet.
Getting enough testing has been an issue for Florida health professionals, public safety officials and residents wanting to gauge the extent of the COVID-19 infection rate in the state.
Meanwhile, Highlands Regional Medical Center, run by Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), has set up an online screening tool at the hospital’s website — highlandsregional.com — to help individuals assess their risk and guide them to the most appropriate care.
In a letter to Sebring Mayor John Shoop, Jason L. Kimbrell, CEO of Highlands Regional Medical Center, said the system works based on a patient’s reported symptoms and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Additionally, we launched VivifyGo to virtually monitor and support symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, while limiting exposure to patients, staff and others,” Kimbrell stated in his letter.
Not unlike other digital video conferencing applications, the software allows healthcare professionals to “visit” patients virtually rather than in person using either the patient’s own digital devices or those provided through the system, according to the vendor’s website at www.vivifyhealth.com.
Jeffrey said there is still a drive-up check-up service also available at AdventHealth’s Prompt Care facility on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, where patients can drive up and learn if they have the symptoms and factors to warrant getting tested.
Getting testing numbers up has been a major concern for policy makers and public health officials trying to determine when they can ease restrictions on Florida businesses and residents.
“I, as an individual elected official, have no power to secure more tests for my constituents,” said County Commissioner Jim Brooks when asked what local elected officials had done about getting more testing. “As a county, we are working through the proper channels with the state, our Emergency Operations Center Staff, the county and Florida Department of Health, as well as our hospitals to see that we have an appropriate number of tests for those that need testing.”
Testing numbers from this week for several counties in central and south-central Florida, when compared with 2019 U.S. Census numbers, showed that only 0.5% to 1.5% of any county’s residents had been tested.
Jeffrey confirmed that out of five sites in Hillsborough County, including AdventHealth sites, “only a few have gotten tested.”
“No one knows why,” she said, suggesting people either don’t feel sick or do but want to “ride it out” at home. “All we can do is make recommendations to people. We’re ready to care for people.”
It’s far from over, she said. A testing site AdventHealth opened Wednesday in Tampa will stay open for at least 30 days.
Meanwhile, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased Friday to 76 — up 10 people in one week, and up 75 since the first local case was identified on March 21.
Total hospitalizations for the county Friday were at 28; deaths, at seven.
Total tests administered in Highlands jumped to 988 Friday, up 339 from the Thursday report, with 911 negative cases and one inconclusive test.
Of the county’s 76 positive cases, 75 are residents and one is a non-resident, made up of 41 males and 35 females in ages from 0 to 95.
By ethnicity, they were 24 Hispanic, 44 non-Hispanic and seven unknown. Those same cases listed by race are 37 white, 21 black, 16 other and one unknown.