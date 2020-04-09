SEBRING — Local hospitals are exploring options to get faster testing to determine which patients have or don’t have novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, local government officials, both paid and elected, have begun reaching out to officials at the state level to see about getting more medical supplies — particularly contagion prevention — sent to Florida’s Heartland.
This comes on the tail of national reports suggesting that more medical supplies go to Florida’s urban coastal counties versus the inland rural ones, and that testing overall in Florida has not been extensive enough to determine the full scope of how many are infected.
Some local residents who show the symptoms said they have not been tested at all.
One was 58-year-old Kenneth Anglin of Sebring, who felt sick after returning from a seven-state trip in early March, according to an investigative report by USAToday into whether or not income influences which people get tested.
According to the report, Anglin had a sore throat, dry cough and tightness in his lower chest, compounded by body aches, chills and a low-grade fever.
Within days, his wife, Michelle, had it, too.
Disabled and dependent on fixed income, the couple feared COVID-19 because Kenneth has chronic pulmonary disease, USAToday reported.
However, they said their primary care physician said no to a COVID-19 test, insisted the problem was bronchitis and prescribed antibiotics and steroids.
Emergency room staff rebuffed them also, the report said. They were told they didn’t qualify because they had not been out of the country or been in contact with a known positive case.
Michelle Anglin said both doctors told her that if they performed a COVID-19 test, they would have to report the results to authorities.
USAToday examined testing rates in all 67 Florida counties and reported that some communities lag behind others in aggressive testing, even for patients displaying symptoms, citing numbers from the Florida Department of Health that showed seven of the 10 counties with the lowest coronavirus test rates were poor and/or rural, while those with the highest testing rates had high median incomes.
USAToday reported Highlands as ranking near the top for percentages of tests awaiting results and the share of tested patients whose results were positive.
In looking for reasons behind it, the newspaper examined doctors’ and health systems’ decisions on whom to test, state allocations of supplies to each county and how often residents travel outside the state.
However, USAToday stated that emergency managers reported a Catch-22 reason for shortages: Counties ordering test supplies from the state for health care providers are more likely to get additional test kits if they have high case counts. Rural communities need more positive cases to get more tests, but need more tests to confirm cases of COVID-19.
Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell, one of a board of five, has employed social media to keep in contact with constituents through the local stay-at-home order, and has learned of similar problems to the Anglins’ and the medical supply snag.
When he asked Highlands County Emergency Management what he could do, they asked him to contact state-level officials, to “shake the trees,” as he said, to get results.
Wednesday morning he contacted the offices of Florida State Senator Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula) and Florida State Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park) and is awaiting word on whether or not more supplies can get sent to the Heartland.
“We saw this during the hurricane [Irma],” Elwell said. “We have to scream twice as loud as anyone else to get our fair share.”
In the USAToday article, Elwell was intrigued by a solution Putnam County devised to have the local health department create its own tests from synthetic swabs and a sterile saline when kits from the state run out.
Emergency officials then hand-deliver tests to the nearest public lab, with results typically returning within 24 hours, USAToday reported.
“I put the question to our [Emergency Operations Center] folks, to see if we can do that,” Elwell said, adding that many in the county may not know they are infected or may just not be sure either way.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that due to the numbers of folks turned away or self-isolating, that [the] numbers have got to be several times what it is [reported],” Elwell said. “It’s not to slam anybody. At this point, we’ve got to assume when we look at someone that they do have it.”
One possible test method that may remove the guesswork is the Cepheid Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2 device, for which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency authorization.
So far, AdventHealth hospitals in the West Florida Division are using the device for patients in their care who meet evaluation criteria for COVID-19.
Results can be obtained in 45 minutes, according to AdventHealth officials.
However, members of the public cannot order their own test, officials state. It must be ordered by a physician, and all tests are designated for those who exhibit symptoms and meet the testing criteria.
Highlands Regional Medical Center officials said they are using the latest CDC guidelines to screen patients with known systems or previous exposure to COVID-19, thus serving the greatest need.
Also, officials there said HRMC is capable of testing patients directly through three different platforms, and said the parent company, Hospital Corporation Of America, is working with the Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) to explore additional testing options.