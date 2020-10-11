AVON PARK — Every kind of restaurant has been hit hard by the pandemic and that includes buffets. The coronavirus has forced them to change and do things differently.
The Hotel Jacaranda has done that with new safety measures. But what hasn’t changed is that it is still going to serve what people travel to the historic hotel in Avon Park for ... Southern cooking including that tasty fried chicken.
The Jacaranda will bring back its lunch buffet this week. Beginning Monday, operating hours will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily except Saturday when the restaurant is closed.
Glenn Little, vice president of administrative services at South Florida State College, said there were discussions among those involved while the restaurant was closed during the pandemic about the plan to reopen. Little said they didn’t want to lose the buffet concept.
“That’s what we are known for,” he said.
Guidelines have been put in place for diners and employees.
All diners will be required to wear face coverings prior to entering the building. Guests must wear face coverings unless seated in the dining room. Gloves will be available for use by guests and employees. Hand sanitizer will also be provided.
All employees must have their temperature checked prior to starting a shift. All employees are required to wear a face covering prior to entering the building and throughout their shift.
All serving utensils will be changed every 30 minutes on all serving areas including ice scoops. All chairs are to be sanitized after each guest leaves, along with any high-touch areas. Table cloths will be replaced after each use. Salt and pepper shakers and sugar caddies will be sanitized after each guest use. They will be stored on the back counter. Servers will ask guests if they need these items when taking the drink orders.
The annual Oktoberfest event will be held Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will showcase the talents of the students in the culinary program.
For those who are new to the area, the South Florida State College Foundation Inc. purchased the hotel in 1988. As a result of a partnership with the college, students hone their skills by training in the hotel’s kitchen.
Little said the restaurant will begin offering dinner in November or early December.
Another buffet that is back in business is the Hibachi in Sebring. Located at 2870 US 27 N., it is open seven days a week.