SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue had to bench four people this week thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three showed symptoms but tested negative for the virus, said Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor on Thursday. The fourth had exposure to a possible patient who also tested negative.
He was glad to have them all back on duty Thursday, he said. Previously, he had said that was as many as he could stand to have out.
One measure Bashoor had already put in place to reduce risk was to reduce the number of units sent to a routine medical call: One ambulance instead of two, or a single medical team either in an ambulance or fire engine, instead of both vehicles.
His staff also have used all the personal protection protocols, Bashoor said, as well as screening patients for fever, sore throat and cough, updating emergency room staff on their way to hospitals if patients showed symptoms of COVID-19.
As for how well Fire Rescue personnel are coping, Bashoor said supervisors keep in close touch with each of them, as well as with the newly-formed local Critical Incident Response Team, to manage expectations and concerns.
Novel coronavirus had already caused new challenges for first responders. Prior to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in one place, Highlands County Consolidated 911 Dispatch saw an increase in emergency calls for people congregating at public parks.
As it stands now, gatherings of more than 10 people in “public spaces” are specifically prohibited in the governor’s order, said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He said law enforcement is tasked with making sure there are no more than 10 people at any public gathering or meeting.
Call volume has dropped with the reduced traffic since the stay-at-home order, which has allowed emergency services to focus on medical calls, not wrecks, Bashoor said.
Still, with Highlands County’s high percentage of residents older than 65, the likelihood is high that many of them could become infected, and Florida has not yet seen a peak to the infection rate.
As for law enforcement, Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said he and Police Chief Karl Hoglund have one officer self-isolated due to a family member showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“As for everyone else, our department is holding up well,” Hart said.
The station on North Ridgewood Drive has closed the lobby to the public, and anyone brought to the office by officers or administration is being screened.
“Our officers are continuing to use [personal protection equipment (PPE)], practicing social-distancing and hygiene protocols when possible and have been told not to come to work if they feel sick or have been around anyone having symptoms of the virus,” Hart said.
Early on, officers implemented taking certain calls over the phone to limit exposure to others, “which I believe has helped,” Hart said.
However, he said they are still responding to all in-progress calls and other calls where an officer is requested to respond.
“As you know, our job is dealing with the citizens and general public on a routine basis and it has been difficult to practice the protocols all the time,” Hart said. “As for dealing with the added stress, I believe our members are handling themselves very well and will continue to serve the City of Sebring in a positive and professional manner no matter what the circumstances are. “
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said his officers have also begun taking a majority of non-emergency calls by phone, and have “copious amounts” of gloves, sanitizer, face masks and Lysol wipes.
“Thank God, so far we are not down any officers attributed to COVID-19,” Fansler said..
The station on North Oak Avenue now has a two-way communication device at the front door for walk-up visitors, to minimize public contact with office staff.
“For the most part, we are a resilient bunch and go with the flow. However, being very close to our community, it is difficult to kind of be held up in an office or in patrol cars keeping our distance. We are used to being out shaking hands and in a closer environment with the public,” Fansler said.
When asked how officers are handling the stress, he said it seems most are doing OK.
“I believe it hasn’t really sunk in for most. It is all still kind of surreal. Only when the commercials come on showing the metropolitan areas with hardly anyone walking around, does it strike some,” Fansler said. “I do see more masks being worn now than before. Albeit, a lot are being worn incorrectly. But [people] are trying.”
At the Sheriff’s Office, Dressel said a few members have had to self-isolate either from exposure or because they showed similar symptoms to COVID-19, but so far, none have tested positive.
Anyone who can work from home is doing so, and staff have made other drastic adjustments, as needed, he said, including the Information Services team working through technical issues to keep information flowing without too much of an impact on service.
As in other agencies, deputies handle as many calls by phone as possible, directing some complaints to the online system.
For calls that require actual law enforcement, fire or medical personnel, dispatchers ask screening questions to get a better idea of any COVID-19 risk factors on scene, Dressel said.
Deputies all have N95 masks and instructions on how to wear and store them properly.
Deputies also screen anyone taken to the jail before they enter the facility, to quarantine anyone who is a risk away from the rest of the population.
Dressel related via social media this week that the jail currently has “zero cases” of COVID-19.
“Things are different than they were just a few weeks ago, and change is always challenging,” Dressel said, “but our deputies and members work in a field where no two days are alike, so they have been able to adapt quickly to the way we have to go about business these days.”