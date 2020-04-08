AVON PARK — When the Avon Park City Council closed city parks last month to comply with stay-at-home orders for Tallahassee, a group of people got displaced.
Brenda Gray, Avon Park city councilwoman and executive director for the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, said the city’s emergency declaration in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic suddenly left the homeless with nowhere to go.
“No one knew where they would go,” Gray said Tuesday.
She turned her question to Jim Brooks, county commissioner for District 1 — the Avon Park area. He took her question further up the chain, she said.
Then she sent emails to all the county commissioners, she said, and through her communications, got in touch with Community Programs Director Leah Sauls.
Through Sauls, Gray said she submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for assistance in setting up non-congregate housing for the homeless, should the need arise.
She said the county has to be the entity to make the application, so Sauls’ office had to do it.
Sauls was unavailable Tuesday, but speaking in her stead, Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski explained that the application is to help find a place to quarantine homeless people who contract COVID-19.
When asked if the county has homeless persons ordered to quarantine at this time, Rybinski said no.
The conversation, she said, has been about measures local officials are taking to be prepared if the need arises.
“In reality, nobody really knows what to do,” Gray said, adding that other counties have the same concerns.
Highlands County, like other counties, has also worked to address the challenges faced by homeless people and how their plight affects the community.
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said he wasn’t aware of any plans coming out of city hall for the homeless.
“We don’t have facilities adequate to house them and keep them separate,” Anderson said.
At this time of year, he said, homeless populations grow, partly for the same reason that tourist and retiree populations swell: Migration from the north to avoid the winter.
State parks see an influx of homeless at this time, Anderson said.
He figured that if there is a solution, City Manager Mark Schrader might find it. Anderson said that whenever he discovers there’s an issue in the city, Schrader seems to always have a solution in the works.
Schrader said Gray had called him about the issue.
“We’ve seen a couple more in our parks here, in the morning, just sitting there,” Schrader said.
Nothing has yet been set up on the matter yet, city-wide or countywide, he said.
As for himself, he said the city is trying to make sure all the residents and employees are served and kept safe.
The logistics of managing shifts with rotating staff, keeping them separated, has simply added to the workload for the city, so the question of the homeless is one of many issues to manage.
“Everybody’s a citizen,” Schrader said. “There are a lot of priorities right now.”
The local homelessness issue got a boost at the end of February 2019, when representatives of county and local municipal governments, state agencies and various local charity agencies and organizations held a roundtable discussion.
They agreed to form a taskforce to further address some of the issues.
Also, Highlands County Board of County Commission donated six lots along E.O. Douglas Avenue in Sebring to Hope Haven to build tiny homes for those who had successfully transitioned through the organization’s program toward home ownership.
Organizations that have done congregate dining cannot do that right now, Gray said, but their staff and volunteers can still deliver meals to homeless wherever they may be staying.