SEBRING — With the prospect of Gov. Ron DeSantis reopening Florida to business as usual, via a gradual easing of pandemic restrictions, the question is whether it is “all clear.”
Currently, that answer isn’t clear, especially based on the number of people tested, compared to the total populations of various counties in Florida.
Numbers or percentages of population tested also have not been consistent.
Based on Florida Department of Health totals from Wednesday night, the following number of people were tested for COVID-19 in these Florida counties, listed by highest percentage of population tested:
- Orange County, to include Orlando, has tested 18,785 out of 1.39 million people — 1.35%
- Lake County has tested 4,400 out of 367,118 people — 1.2%
- DeSoto has tested 446 out of 38,001 population — 1.17%
- Hillsborough has tested 16,604 out of 1.47 million people — 1.13%
- Osceola has tested 3,499 out of 375,751 people — 0.93%
- Polk, with twice the population of Osceola, has tested 5,530 out of 724,777 people — 0.76%
- Highlands has tested 639 out of 106,221 people — 0.6%
- Hardee has tested 99 out of 26,937 people — 0.37%
- Glades has tested 42 out of 13,811 people — 0.3%
Total population for each county estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2019.
Highlands, Glades, Hardee and Polk counties have each had less than 1% of people tested.
DeSoto County, with just 38,001 people, has a slightly higher percentage of people tested than that of Hillsborough, despite having only 2.5% of the Tampa Bay county’s population. DeSoto also has had a higher percentage tested than that of Highlands, Osceola, or Polk, all of which have significantly higher populations.
Lake County, with just a quarter of the population of Hillsborough, has tested a slightly higher percentage of people. That percentage is higher than Polk County, which has twice as many people.
Questions posed Thursday to elected officials, local hospitals, the Office of the Governor and the Highlands County Health Department were as follows:
- What factors were used to determine how many tests would be available to each county?
- How many tests are available at each location and how is that number determined?
- What is the process for getting more test kits and more testing done, and is there a waiting period?
- Why do some testing locations have results in as little as an hour when others take a week or longer?
- What measures are being taken to ensure healthcare workers/first responders have tests readily available in case of exposure?
Also, the Highlands News-Sun asked, “What are you, as an elected official, doing to get us more tests?”
Local officials either did not answer, forwarded questions from the Highlands News-Sun to government staff or deferred the newspaper to the Florida Department of Health about how and where testing will increase.
Officials from both the Health Department and governor’s office promised a reply by deadline Thursday, but the reply did not make deadline.
Commissioner Jim Brooks told the Highlands News-Sun he had referred the questions to Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski, whom he said had more information on the subject.
An email from Rybinski late Thursday afternoon outlined what information she could gather on the issue.
She said the state government has been the one to determine how many tests go to local Department of Health agencies. Other private agencies have procured tests on their own or requested needed items through the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
How many tests are available at each location depends on that location, Rybinski said, a factor the county does not control.
Outside of private testing, getting more test kits would be a request made through the Florida Division of Emergency Management logistics division.
Mission requests, as the supplies requests are called, are sent to the state from the county Emergency Operations Center and then officials at the state level arrange to fulfill those requests. There is a waiting period, Rybinski said, because the state only receives so many tests at a time and has to distribute those that they receive among 67 counties.
Why do some tests come back quickly and some take longer? Rybinski said different types of tests take different amounts of time to process in a laboratory. The most common is a nasal/throat swab, which takes several days to process, she said. Sputum or saliva tests also take a few days, she said, while the blood testing can get done in a few hours.
Time frames also depend largely on the amount of tests that a lab has backlogged when it receives a sample, she said.
As for having tests on hand for first responders, Rybinski said she couldn’t speak for private healthcare facilities, but if a county employee gets exposed, the county will have a test done and instructs that employee to isolate until results return.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich, responding to the Highlands News-Sun on request from Mayor John Shoop, said he didn’t believe anyone on the Sebring City Council had reached out to officials in Tallahassee or Washington, D.C., about increasing testing sites or the number of tests performed.
“They’re kind of listening to what the [governor’s] task force is going to come up with,” Noethlich said, noting that the County Commission would meet again on Tuesday and the council would meet again on May 4 to amend plans.
“At this point and time,” Noethlich said, “there is serious consideration to reopening [city] parks.”
He said the council had given him that authority under the city’s emergency declaration, but he stressed that he hadn’t made that decision yet.
One city recreation facility has stayed open throughout the shutdown: The multi-use path around Lake Jackson, built in partnership with the county and the Florida Department of Transportation. It has stayed busy with walkers, joggers and cyclists, all keeping distance from each other.