SEBRING — With the recent revelation of a positive COVID-19 case among the employees of The Palms of Sebring, questions have arisen about the rest of the staff.
On Thursday, The Palms of Sebring reported that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result all employees with any contact with the staff member during shift work were also placed in a 14-day quarantine for their safety as well as the safety of all residents.
Administration, in a press release, said staff was also preparing for more possible cases of novel coronavirus within the facility that includes assisted-living, rehabilitation and independent living units.
The Highlands News-Sun received word Thursday night that some employees had been called back in to work.
Julia Mercer, marketing director for The Palms of Sebring, said she didn’t have any information that that was the case. As far as she understood, all employees who might have had contact with that staff member were sent home and were still home.
The facility has met all the protocols provided by the Florida Department of Health for DeSoto and Highlands Counties, she said.
The staff member worked over the weekend, and showed no symptoms, Mercer said.
Mercer said she did not have information on where the staff member got tests, but that employee and administration found out Wednesday morning that she had tested positive.
Staff made more than 230 calls each to residents, families and coworkers to advise them of the situation.
“That’s a large task, but we did it,” Mercer said.
Feedback from those calls, Mercer said, were overwhelmingly positive: Families felt confident with The Palms’ ability to keep their loved ones safe.
According to FDOH, essential personnel with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 are excluded from work until: Resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and two negative COVID- test results more than 24 hours apart. Per CDC guidance, the standard quarantine period is 14 days.
As for testing for nursing employees, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference Friday in Jacksonville, and he would keep statewide testing centers open beyond the federal funding cutoff day, which was Friday.
He also said the Florida Health Department would expand the criteria and numerical limits on testing at those sites, to test more than 250 a day and go beyond just those who are 65 years old and symptomatic or who are healthcare workers.
“That’s the tip of the spear,” DeSantis said. “I think we want to expand beyond that.”
Starting Monday, he said, anybody that has symptoms, regardless of age, can come get a test and anybody who has had close sustained contact with someone who was infected, even if they haven’t personally developed symptoms, can also get a test.
DeSantis said this would include any staff member at long-term care facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes.
Also, he said state officials are working to send fast testing supplies to hospitals and are asking hospitals to share with other hospitals to help determine who has COVID-19 throughout communities.
He also said health officials are trying to obtain federally-approved antibody tests for COVID-19, to see how far the virus has penetrated the community and find out how many people actually have or have come in contact with the virus.
Meanwhile, The Palms of Sebring, a 60-year Sebring institution, has been extending support to the infected staff member, which the press release did not name under conditions of the Health Insurance Privacy and Accountability Act of 1990 (HIPAA).
Mercer said the infected staff member, according to protocol, will not come back until she has tested negative — which still could be more than 14 days.
“The health and wellness of our residents and our caregiving teams who support them is our number one priority,” said Paula Boone, vice president of Operations, in the release. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of COVID-19.”
Under CDC recommendations, The Palms of Sebring will continue to limit visitors into the campus to combat any spread of the disease and protect the health and welfare of residents.
“We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents in ways other than in-person visits such as video chat, telephone, or social media,” said Tammy Neideffer, vice president of business development. “These precautions are vital to helping us avoid and minimize the possible spread of this virus.”
Boone also said administration is taking immediate steps to further protect employees and residents through a deep cleaning of the areas where the staff member worked and increased messaging to staff and residents about hand washing and hygiene.