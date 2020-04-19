SEBRING — By all accounts adjustment to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been gradual for Florida governments, businesses and residents.
The virus that causes COVID-19 was first detected in Florida on March 1, and it was April 1 — a month later — when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day statewide stay-at-home order, effective April 3.
In that interim, he also declared a state of emergency; ordered schools, bars and nightclubs closed; ordered restaurants to switch to take-out/delivery; restricted travel and imposed 14-day quarantines on those traveling in from affected areas.
Some people started practicing “social distancing” and self-isolation early, but closures of businesses and schools sent more home, especially workers.
Most may have embraced or adapted to the new paradigm, but others have struggled with it or resisted it.
What follows is advice on how to cope, adapt and function for as long as stay-at-home orders and business closures stay in effect.
Distance
Physical distance is unnatural for humans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying six feet apart and having no social gatherings, like breakfasts/dinner parties, church services and big events like the annual 12 Hours of Sebring.
Asaf Bitton, a primary-care physician, public-health researcher, and executive director of the Ariadne Labs in Boston, Massachusetts, told The New Yorker that it’s more about physical distance while maintaining social contact.
Those who have coped have used phones — voice, text and video — as well as computers to stay connected via social media and online groups.
Some supermarkets and stores have staff in masks behind barriers, and have reminded customers to keep a six-foot distance while making essential trips.
Shopping
“Essential” is a key word for shopping: What you need, with minimal time in the store.
Benjamin Chapman, a professor of food safety at North Carolina State University, told The Wall Street Journal that the biggest risk factor is being around other people whose coughing or sneezing leaves droplets in the air or on surfaces.
At the start of April, the CDC reversed its advice and told people to wear cloth masks when out in public, including to the grocery store.
The CDC recommends using hand sanitizer and washing hands before and after the trip.
The CDC said gloves won’t help if you touch your face or eyes, but said if you use disposable gloves, to throw them away before getting in the car or upon returning home.
Chapman also recommends using disinfectant wipes on grocery carts and door handles.
If people around you were coughing/sneezing, you may want to remove your clothes once you get home — don’t shake them — and wash/dry them on hot settings.
Bills/Banks
Most utilities, vendors and banks have online or phone service to pay bills or handle transactions. Sign up for these services online or call up to avoid going in person and risking transmission via items passed through a drive-up window.
Wells Fargo Corporate Communications Assistant Vice President Gaby Lambertus, whose company closed its Fairmount location because of an infection, said their bank — like most others — can conduct all if not most of the same transactions online as may be done in person.
Meanwhile, if your job has you furloughed or on reduced hours/pay, call vendors to see what types of deferrals are available on payments during a national emergency.
Work
Before the spread of coronavirus, roughly half of the American workforce did some telework, according to a National Public Radio report, but a third cannot work remotely: Nurses, doctors, food service, factory, warehouse and retail.
By now, most in those lines of work may have asked what they can do to maintain pay/hours or maintain physical protection while working. Some companies that previously did not offer sick leave are doing so, NPR reports.
For those working from home, there are other challenges to staying connected and focused.
The same NPR report recommends getting technology and bandwidth in order to stay connected to the Internet, and communicating with coworker via conference calls — with or without a webcam — to include “social time” to fill the breakroom gap.
The report also recommends managing expectations on what can get done from home, as well as managing your distractions and schedule, to include taking breaks when needed and making your workspace a distraction-free zone.
Kids
Kids are home, and will want to use the Internet for entertainment as much as you need it for work. NPR reports suggest it may help to stock up on books, puzzles and games, as well as subscriptions to educational live streaming services.
Those who have to work may be tempted to set up child care, but Maria Litvinova, who has published several papers on school closures in epidemics, advises parents not to regroup children that way: It lowers the infection-prevention effect of school closures.
NPR reports that some families do virtual play dates using video chat, including online video games with friends from their respective homes.
As for managing work with kids in the house, Parents magazine recommends you schedule set “office hours,” use naptime to focus and concentrate, separate parent and business roles, keep kids entertained, and most of all, count on and plan for interruptions.
Healthcare
The Wall Street Journal asked doctors and top hospitals what they would include in a COVID-19 home healthcare kit, should someone get sick with the virus at home.
Ideally, a home would have an extra bedroom with a detached bathroom, but barring that, doctors said the the sick person should get the bedroom with their own stash of tissues, wipes, paper towels, soap and warm water.
They can’t leave that room, and no one else enters — not even pets.
Patients should wear a face mask if they leave their room. Anyone entering the room should wear one, too.
Gloves — rubber or latex — are also needed, WSJ reports. Stock up on cleaning supplies and disinfect anything the patient touches.
And as always: Wash hands frequently.
Stock up also on medicines used for treating colds, including lozenges, to make the patient as comfortable as possible, and also stock up on nutrition supplies, such as chicken soup, vitamin C tablets, electrolyte replacement drinks and nutrient-rich foods.
Exercise
Bitton also recommends going outside for walks, cycling or other play as long as people keep away from anyone outside their home unit.
Avoid touching public surfaces, such as benches, Bitton said, because the virus can live on some surfaces for days.
“I get that it is uncomfortable,” Bitton said, “and I want people to get more comfortable being uncomfortable for a while. And I get that it is annoying.”
However, he noted that his maternal grandfather fought in the Battle of the Bulge while his grandmother was at home contributing to the war effort and trying to care for a baby.
“That’s hard. And I get that social distancing will also be hard,” Bitton said. “But I am always impressed with people’s capacity to respond to adversity.”