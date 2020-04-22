SEBRING — School Board Chair Donna Howerton said Governor Ron DeSantis made a good call in keeping schools closed to students for the remainder of the school year.
She said Desantis is doing things to get the economy restarted, but to open schools for just the last two weeks, which had been proposed, would not have accomplished much.
“It’s the unknowns. We just want what’s best for our faculty and students in keeping them safe and well,” Howerton said.
She commended the teachers and staff for what they are doing so the students can continue their learning at home.
“I just hate it for our seniors and the different things the kids are going to miss this year,” Howerton said. “It is just something totally different from anything any of us have experienced. I am ready to be past it.”
After the governor announced the continued school closure to students, Superintendent Brenda Longshore posted the following statement, “Over the last few weeks our teachers and staff, our students, and the families that support our students have risen to the task of this new learning-from-home model.
“In spite of the challenges, everyone has shown that together we can support our children to ensure their academic success.”
Longshore said there may be questions about how this affects a wide variety of significant end-of-year activities. The information will be shared as soon as decisions are made regarding end-of-year functions and all other school-related activities.
In response to questions from Highlands News-Sun, Longshore said, “I met with some of the senior student leaders last Wednesday to discuss graduation options. They had several good ideas. We are working again this Wednesday to discuss further and create a survey to go out to all seniors to get their thoughts. We will be making a decision soon on how to proceed.
“We are making plans on how to continue summer school virtually. We will be working with school and district leaders to make final plans with this area as well.”
Also, The School Board of Highlands County has modified its meal delivery service for exceptional education students.
“We understand that the current COVID-19 situation has caused hardships for many families, so we will be modifying our meal delivery system to reduce the number of times families have to leave their homes,” the district stated.
The district is now serving no-cost meals to all children 18 and under, and up to age 22, if the child is an “exceptional education student,” as follows:
• Meals served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Each meal service will include two days of meals.
• There is no need to travel for meals on Tuesday or Thursday.
• Adding two additional meals to the week, serving Saturday’s breakfast and lunch with Friday’s pick-up.