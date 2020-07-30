SEBRING — 2020’s hurricane season started slowly, but that doesn’t mean the season isn’t here.
County officials are making plans to handle everything that they normally would in hurricane season, with additional challenges from COVID-19.
Those plans may get their first test this weekend as a potential tropical cyclone, likely to become “Tropical Storm Isaias” (ees-ah-EE-ahs), approaches Florida from the Caribbean Sea. [See related story: "Possible Tropical Cyclone 9 still disorganized" on this page]
What’s new at the EOC?
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss and Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor told the Highlands News-Sun that the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and certain emergency functions have been activated since before the COVID-19 shutdown in March.
The 20-year-old building, built like a bunker, has a situation room designed for close interaction, but not social distancing.
“We can’t fit anybody [else] because the room is very tight during a normal activation. Even during a hurricane on a normal year without COVID, we have to utilize additional office space,” Reiss said. “We’re looking at doing a few satellite offices on the George Boulevard campus.”
That means three different locations with emergency service functions operating out of their own offices and communicating with the EOC via internet conferences, as is being done now. Also, not all emergency service functions will have to be fully activated at once.
Once the storm passes, things will ramp up for recovery.
Reiss said information technology staff have worked to ensure all communications connect smoothly. It helps, she said, that the EOC is the main data backup hub for adjacent county offices.
How will we shelter?
The new guideline in shelters is 60 square feet per person to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus.
That means shelter capacity will be limited, Reiss said. Anyone whose house will withstand winds and can shelter in place is asked to plan for that.
Shelters will have additional cleaning/sanitation supplies and practices, Reiss said, and face masks available for those who don’t have them.
Those who come to shelters still need to bring their own bedding, supplies and COVID-19 gear, along with a health check upon arrival.
Reiss said each shelter will have an area for people to isolate in case they don’t pass a health screening.
With capacity limited, the county will look at opening secondary shelters for overflow. The “refuges of last resort” don’t have generator power.
The county also works with the Florida Division of Emergency Management at www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters/ and info-SAFER-FL@em.myflorida.com to help direct people to shelters with space.
In some cases, because of COVID-19, that may be a vacant college dorm or a participating hotel/motel, but Reiss said the state and counties are still working out a system of referrals and vouchers for people to evacuate to a hotel or other rental property.
Checking personnel?
Bashoor said emergency professionals will perform under two different “postures.” Any patient interaction of any kind will require eye protection and a face mask.
“We were mandating N-95 masks [at all times], but found that blood oxygen level was dropping,” Bashoor said. “We have relaxed the policy.”
The N-95 mask is still recommended, but a surgical mask is also OK.
As with any disaster, he said, while out and about in the aftermath, people have been instructed to wear masks and eye protection, and supervisors will adjust rules, as needed.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” Bashoor added. “It’s the same message we give the public. We do not want sick people coming to work.”
Recently, he said, the county sent two people home who weren’t feeling well, and one ended up testing positive, he said, so the policy works.
How are staff numbers?
Bashoor said the county is not hurting for people. Still, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) change frequently — including twice in one day — and emergency response policies have to adjust.
For example, someone who had COVID-19 may continue to test positive for months, but that does not mean they are contagious, Bashoor said, according to the guidelines.
They must be off work for a minimum of 10 days and then come back once they have had 72 hours free of symptoms, unmedicated, he said.
“Negative test reliability is all over the place,” Bashoor said. “Symptoms are what really makes the difference.”
Right now, he said, thousands of people could be positive but not symptomatic and suffer no ill effects: “[We’ve] never experienced this and [we] never know.”
Morale up, stress down?
“It’s rough,” Bashoor said, “because it’s easy for people to dwell on the negative.”
From a daily statewide conference call, he said administration does everything it can to keep people up to date and will provide all the gear and guidance they need.
Bashoor said people are on edge, in general, because of everything from the virus to politics to two or three tropical waves on the water.
“It’s easy to see how everyone can get overwhelmed,” Bashoor said.
What can we do?
Check your hurricane kit. Make sure you have seven days of water — one gallon per person per day — non-perishable food; flashlights, radios and batteries; pillows and blankets; clothing; a first aid kit; your prescriptions; toiletries; cleaning/sanitation supplies; special items for infants/elderly; documents; cash; tools; pet care items, and toys/books/games for kids.
Know where you plan to shelter and know how soon must leave to be safe.
In addition, officials said, make sure you bring a face mask and hand sanitizer, plus patience, which you’ll need for any disaster.
The county has hurricane preparedness information via AlertHighlands at bit.ly/hcbccalert and at highlandsfl.gov; on Facebook @highlandsfl.gov; on Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor at @HighlandsFLBCC, and via text messages by texting “HCCOVID” to 888777.