SEBRING – COVID-19 has changed our collective lives in many ways. Now, coronavirus is changing the way we hunker down for hurricane season, which starts Monday. Federal, state and county officials are forced to prepare for a hurricane season in the middle of this pandemic.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted this year’s hurricane season to be above-average with storm activity. Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. However, Mother Nature is no respecter of calendars. So far, there have been two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, before the season officially starts. Both storms threatened the Carolinas.
According to NOAA Meteorologist Rodney Wynn, it has been since 2016 that there were two named storms before the start of the season, Hurricane Alex and Tropical Storm Bonnie.
Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosha” Reiss and the Highlands County Board of County Commission are urging residents to “Know Your Home,” a campaign to help residents know what their homes can withstand.
Reiss said more shelters would have to be opened in case of a storm to comply with CDC guidelines. The three major shelters in the county are Lake Placid High School, Alan Jay Arena and the Avon Park Rec Center. The special needs shelter is at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center. The special needs shelter requires annual preregistration that can be obtained through the Department of Health; call 863-386-6040. Reiss said that individuals entering a shelter would be screened and temperatures checked often.
“We are encouraging people to shelter in place,” Reiss said. “If you feel your house is safe and it’s not in a flood zone, it may be safer at home. Congregate shelters should be the last option.”
BoCC Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston said individuals should look at other avenues of evacuating such as a neighbor’s home or with other family members. Local shelters should be the place of last resort and advanced plans should be put in place before storms threaten.
The BoCC has shared wind standards on houses by the year they were built. Newer homes are built to withstand higher winds.
Homes built in March 2012 or after, are required to withstand 130-140 mph winds.
Homes built between March 2002 to March 2012 were built to withstand 120-130 mph.
Homes built before March 2002 were built to sustain 90 mph.
The News Service of Florida reported the state has set aside a reserve of 10 million face masks, 1 million face shields and 5 million gloves to deal with the virus and hurricane system.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told NSF that evacuations to shelters could be altered.
“We’ve been always telling people to leave. Now, potentially, county emergency managers will be saying, ‘Know your home, know your (flood) zone,’” Moskowitz said. “So, if you live in a surge zone, yes, you’ll still have to get out. But if your house was a new construction. It’s built to code and we get a Category 1 or Category 2 storm, perhaps they’ll decide that the safest place for you to be is in your home. So, the issue is shelter in place. That’s clearly different.”
“People who go to shelters are less likely to be crowded into single large rooms,” NSF reported Wednesday. “Caps will be placed, maybe 50 people to a shelter, or evacuees could be spread across complexes such as schools, where each classroom could be used by five to 10 people. Another possibility is that people could find themselves filling hotels that would otherwise be low on occupancy.”
News Service of Florida contributed to this story.