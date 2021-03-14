SEBRING — John Huber had a scare on Dec. 3. The Lake Placid man got diagnosed with COVID-19, along with two sons, a daughter-in-law, a granddaughter and a friend from New Jersey.
“They were the only ones together at that time,” said his wife, Julie Huber, who was not among them on the day before Thanksgiving. “I didn’t get anything, that I’m sure of.”
Fortunately, that same day, John Huber got a treatment that had just been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 patients — monoclonal antibody infusion. He was the first in Highlands County to get it.
The FDA describes monoclonal antibodies as “laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens,” such as viruses. One antibody approved for experimental use last November was Bamlanivimab, specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.
It worked. Within two days, Julie Huber said, her husband said he couldn’t feel any better.
“It was the best I felt like in a long time,” John Huber said.
The only downside was that he had to wait 90 days from his treatment before getting vaccinated for COVID-19. He had his first shot on March 4, and is scheduled for a second one April 4.
Would he advise getting this treatment?
“If they can get it, get it,” John Huber said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s terrific.”
Nancy Christensen, vice president and executive director of Physician Services for AdventHealth Sebring, where John Huber got his treatment, said the single-dose, intravenous treatment is free of charge. It triggers the immune system and prevents the disease from progressing too far, she said. It was already in use for other diseases, but studies and trials discovered its effectiveness against COVID-19.
Christensen said it is intended for those who have gotten a diagnosis in the last three days and have developed COVID-19 symptoms within the past 10 days. They should not be hospitalized or on oxygen, but would need to be someone at high risk for progressing to a more severe case, especially if they also have high-risk factors like diabetes, heart disease or obesity and have a doctor’s order.
Other medical criteria Christensen listed include high body mass index, kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, or either pulmonary or respiratory illness.
If a patient is 65 or older, like John Huber, 79, they just need a positive COVID-19 test within the 10-day symptom window and doctor’s order. John Huber also had underlying conditions, his wife said, including being a cancer survivor and having high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
Christensen said treatments are via referral from AdventHealth Prompt Care to the hospital’s pulmonary practice, which can treat nine people at once and has treated 261 since January.
“Patients are eager to have some level of treatment available to them,” Christensen said. “[They’re] done within two hours and can return home.”
Patients would spend that time just on the road, one way, if they had to go to Orlando or Tampa for the same treatment.
Also, medical staff call the patients after 24 and 48 hours to check on how they are feeling, Christensen said. Julie Huber said staff made her husband very comfortable, given that he was the first in the county to get it.
AdventHealth Wauchula has started offering the treatment, Christensen said, mainly because so many patients would drive over to Sebring to get treated.
“It’s an absolute honor to be able to provide this service. When it came out to us in late December, it was cutting edge,” Christensen said. “To be able to provide that to the community is an honor for us. To be able to to keep people out of the hospital and extend healing, is truly extending the healing ministry of Christ.”