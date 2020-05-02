In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Harris English watches after hitting from the first fairway during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, Fla. The PGA Tour said players exempt for this season will keep the same status for the 2020-21 season that is scheduled to start in September unless they earn a higher ranking after this shortened season. That could help someone like English, who started the season with conditional status from finishing between Nos. 126 and 150 the previous season. He has posted five top 10s and is No. 24 in the FedEx Cup, making his a lock to have a full card for next season.