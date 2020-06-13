People wait for others to join as an earthmover digs a grave for the burial of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 5, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic is leaving India’s morgues piling up with the dead and graveyards and crematoriums overwhelmed. Like elsewhere in the world, the virus has made honoring the dead in New Delhi a hurried affair, largely devoid of the rituals that give it meaning for mourners. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)