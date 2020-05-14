In this April 18, 2020 file photo, children wait to receive free food distributed in a slum during a lockdown to check the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, India. As Indians await details of a huge coronavirus relief package Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to jump-start the economy, the virus outbreak in the financial capital of Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra state is starting to overwhelm hospitals, prisons and slums, complicating any economic recovery plan.