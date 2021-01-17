In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo the Dollar General store is pictured in Luther, Okla. As vaccinations continue across the U.S., some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage their workers to get the shots. Dollar General is one of the first major companies to announce extra pay for workers who get vaccinated. The Tennessee-based retailer said Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 it will give employees the equivalent of four hours of pay if they get the vaccine.