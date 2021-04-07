LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School Army JROTC cadets rolled up their camos and got busy washing cars on Saturday, March 27 at Caldwell Banker Highlands Properties on U.S. 27. The goal was to raise funds for items the battalion needs and a special trip.
The 2019/2020 school year ended abruptly when COVID-19 entered the scene and canceled many sporting events and rites of passage such as proms. While most of the students are back to face-to-face learning, many necessary fundraisers were canceled as well.
“COVID prevented us from conducting many of of field trips and activities last school year and this year,” JROTC facilitator and U.S. Army Major Michael Bryant said. “Recently, with the improvements of conditions, we were allowed to host certain events for the cadets. The purpose of the car wash was to raise funds to pay for an end-of-the-school-year picnic. Students have had to adapt to many restrictions the past year and a fun gathering with all their friends should help usher back in a bit of normalcy into their lives.”
Not quite as many cadets were available on the day of the car wash as they would have liked but pure grit and elbow grease let the cadets reach their goals.
“The 18 cadets that showed up worked really hard to make it a success,” Bryant said.
As dozens and dozens of vehicles were washed, no doubt covered in pollen, some presented were more formidable than others.
“We began around 9:30 a.m. and concluded at 2 p.m., washing at least 50 vehicles to include one landscaping vehicle with a long, enclosed trailer,” Bryant said. “The students loved the challenge of the trailer and the owner was very generous in his donation.”
At the end of their car wash, the tired cadets were grateful to have met their goals.
“We were very appreciative of all the support we received from the Lake Placid community to include those who handed us donations from Highway 27,” Bryant said. “Our cadets had fun and raised enough money to fund our picnic and help towards other battalion needs.”