Staff who work at long-term care facilities have lives outside of those facilities. They leave their place of work, doing their best to avoid the coronavirus and stay safe, until they return to work the following day. Meanwhile, personnel guard the facility’s entrance, screening staff and taking their temperatures when they arrive for work with hopes that the virus will not be brought into the facility.
Despite everyone’s best efforts, “it has been clear for some time that staff are the most common vector through which the coronavirus is getting into elder-care facilities,” Dionne Polite, AARP Florida’s acting state director, recently said.
When staff members have the virus, they usually present symptoms, such as fever, coughs, fatigue, or lack of appetite. But there are also asymptomatic individuals, who can transmit the virus to others without even being aware that they have it. That’s why testing of all staff is so important.
On June 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration issued Emergency Rules requiring staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks. The Emergency Rules are in effect for 90 days, until Sept. 15.
Florida’s Division of Emergency Management contracted with Curative Labs, Inc., a dedicated COVID-19 testing laboratory in Southern California. The company distributes test kits to all facilities on a regular basis, performs laboratory analyses of the tests, and issues the results within 48 hours.
Each staff member receives an e-mail with his or her results, and the administrator of each facility is able to view all staff members’ results on Curative Labs’ web portal.
“We know that ongoing testing is an effective way to prevent spread in our care centers... The state’s commitment to cover the costs of this testing over the summer is a tremendous help to ease the financial burden on centers,” said Florida Health Care Association spokesperson Kristen Knapp in a recent news release.
As coronavirus cases throughout Florida have surged, so have the number of staff and residents testing positive at long-term care facilities. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported that close to 6,600 staff members (3.4% of total staff) at Florida’s 691 nursing homes and 3,080 assisted living facilities tested positive on July 28. A month earlier, the total number of staff testing positive was 2,950.
Residents testing positive on June 29 totaled 1,800; on July 28, that number was 5,770 (4.1% of total residents).
So far, Highlands County, which has five nursing homes and 10 assisted living facilities, represents just a small fraction of the state totals. But the number of staff and residents testing positive is growing larger each day.
On June 24, the FDOH reported a cumulative total (staff plus residents) of 23 positive cases in Highlands County. By July 28, the number had climbed to 142. Not surprising, since the total number of cases in the county climbed from 226 to 1,100 during the past month.
FDOH maintains a list by county and by facility of the number of staff and residents who have tested positive on a particular day and the number of COVID-19 positive residents from each facility who have been transferred out of the facility. But the numbers continually fluctuate, and there is no cumulative data, so the information about what’s happening at each facility is confusing and of limited value.
Announcing the results of the first round of testing on July 16, DeSantis said, “If you are testing every two weeks like we are, you are going to be able to identify more and more of those (infected individuals) before it (the virus) spreads widely inside the long-term care center. And that really is the name of the game. That will absolutely save lives.”
Personnel at five Highlands County long-term care facilities agreed to share their experiences with testing for this article. They include Meagan Toney, administrator, Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility; Michelle Dannels, administrator, The Manor at Lake Jackson; Brenda Bachman, marketing director, Fellowship Home at the Fairway; Angel Wiggins, marketing director, Royal Care of Avon Park Nursing Home, and Julia Mercer, marketing director, The Palms of Sebring. Here are their comments and observations.
Even before the state-mandated testing program, all four facilities had done routine periodic testing of staff. Sunny Hills partnered twice with the health department and the Florida National Guard to test both staff and residents. Royal Care Nursing Home has been doing bi-weekly testing of staff and residents for several months.
Reaction to the state-mandated testing program administered by Curative Labs has been overwhelmingly positive. According to facility personnel, test kits arrive in timely fashion and results are received in a timely manner. The testing schedule creates minimal interruption to the facility’s day-to-day operations.
If a staff member tests positive, protocol at all the facilities requires that the staff member leave the facility, self-quarantine for at least two weeks, and only come back after getting negative results on two viral tests, taken at least 24 hours apart.
Should a staff member test positive, all residents must then be tested too. The state does not pay for those tests.
A resident who tests positive may either be medically isolated at the long-term care facility, if space is available; hospitalized, if the seriousness of the illness warrants it, or sent to one of 19 COVID-19 dedicated isolation nursing centers, recently opened and operated by the State Agency for Health Care Administration. The closest one to Highlands County is in Lakeland.
It is uncertain whether the state will continue to fund the testing program after Sept. 15. It would be a financial burden for some facilities to have to pick up the cost of the tests.
Point-of-care testing is a new type of testing being investigated by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir described point of care as yielding “rapid on the spot, 20 tests per hour” and said that the goal is to get them to “every single one of the 15,400 nursing homes within this country,” as soon as possible.
Several scientists at Harvard University’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health are also developing a rapid test. Theirs is a test you could take at home every day, that gives you an answer in a few minutes after spitting into a vial and costs only $1 to $5.