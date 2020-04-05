LAKE PLACID — It’s Palm Sunday and the first day of Holy Week, but the churches are nearly empty and will remain empty of parishioners until the current health crisis subsides.
The church family as a whole and groups within the church must, for the time being, keep a physical distance between the members, but they are using social media and technology to stay connected.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid Senior Pastor Ray Cameron said his church is respectful of the call for social distancing and he believes it is the right thing to do right now.
Palm Sunday is the third week First Presbyterian is offering online church services (traditional and contemporary), without the congregation at church. The services are prerecorded.
“I will be putting out a message on Good Friday,” Cameron said.
Four Presbyterian denominations are calling for Good Friday to be a day of prayer and fasting for “God’s mercies and healing for our land and for our world,” he said. That is 600,000 people among the denominations.
First Presbyterian has about 350 people who meet in small groups each week and they are being encouraged to make use of conference calls, Zoom Room and Facebook to have virtual meetings and be able to see one another, pray for one another and share what is going on in their lives.
“Everybody needs to do what is being asked to ‘flatten the curve’ as they say, to restrict the spread and that makes perfect sense and we need to be doing that,” Cameron said.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Lake Placid, Pastor Richard Norris said they started live streaming services about two weeks ago and they are learning as they go.
But, not all of the church’s elderly parishioners have the internet so that is a challenge, he said.
Norris has been keeping in contact with people who have the internet through emails, Facebook and the church’s web page. For those who don’t have the internet they send out letters of encouragement and the Board of Elders has been contacting people and talking to them and making sure they are OK.
“We have never closed the doors because we have a preschool — Trinity Tots Preschool — is still in session although we have a very limited number of students, we are down to one class,” he said. “But, we are there for the parents who are still working, the essential people that are out there working.
“We are facing our own challenges; we have got Holy Week coming up; how are we going to do communion if we are going to do it; we are trying to come up with some alternative ways,” Norris said. “I have been sending out two or three emails a week with some encouraging scripture and messages and tell them what has been going on here.
“It is a challenging time; nobody has ever been through this,” he said. “I heard recently that this will be the first Easter that there will not be technically Easter celebrations throughout the country since the founding of the country.”
All things may be legal, but not all things are beneficial, Norris said.
“There comes a time when responsible leaders in the community have got to realize that the greater good is not to meet because we are a very vulnerable congregation; we have a very vulnerable population,” Norris said. “I certainly don’t want to be part of the problem. I want to be part of the solution so you have got to come up with these alternatives and our people have been doing really good with that.”
Union Church, Avon Park, Lead Pastor Bill Breylinger said for Holy Week, the Wednesday evening service will be videotaped along with the singing of old hymns with the music director.
Normally during Holy Week there is a Thursday evening communion service, which is called Maundy Thursday in a lot of churches, he noted. This year he is telling people to get a bottle of wine or grape juice and a loaf of bread for use during the online church service.
“It is going to be a very intimate thing, but instead of being together they are all going to be viewing on our web site or Facebook page and doing it at home with hopefully a loved one or maybe one neighbor and practice social distancing,” Breylinger said.
On Friday at noon, two of the church’s pastors will present the observance of the Stations of the Cross.
“On Easter Sunday, once again I am preaching a message for this pandemic,” Breylinger said. Right now believers have a choice — to life by faith or to live by fear.
“To live by faith does not mean to live stupid, you still practice social distancing, you are careful and you protect yourself and your loved ones,” he said. “But, we are not going to let the devil steal Easter. We are going to believe that God is going to take care of America, Florida, Avon Park, Union Church and their lives.”
Union Church’s efforts to feed to homeless continues every Wednesday, but through a walk-up and take out service.