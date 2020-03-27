AVON PARK - As shoppers flood local stores stocking up on food and essential items to get them through this time of social distancing and self-quarantining, the good people at Hands for the Homeless Inc. are continuing to fight the good fight. Highlands County's homeless are still hungry and Hands For the Homeless Inc. continues to meet those needs every week in the Avon Park area.
Under normal circumstances, the group sees help from 38 volunteers putting in a total of 118 hours on Thursdays, their hot meal days. This week they are running a skeleton crew of 23 volunteers. Despite the smaller crew they are still committed to feeding the 686 people in the Avon Park area.
We work in groups of four in order to better protect the volunteers," said Jane Breylinger, executive director for Hands For Homeless Inc. "And we are food and germ safe as we provide balanced meals which we hope will keep our homeless and needy just a little bit healthier."
Behind the scenes are the many cooks and donors numbering upwards of 60 each week. These are the people purchasing fruits, canned goods, eggs and other food. "We have to fight this virus with stronger immune systems. We provide protein, fruit, vegetables and love in the form of sweet desserts," added Breylinger.
About half of the cooks come from Union Church. The schools provide pickup for the kids while Hands For Homeless Inc. provides pickup for the adults. Many of the retirement communities help with canned goods through a canned food drive or drop boxes collecting hygiene items, shoes and socks.
Breylinger also has other groups who sign up for another day each month that includes Walker Academy, Spring Lake United Methodist Church, American Legion and Auxiliary Post 69 and Lake Bonnet Campground. Union Church of Avon Park has been the host for the feeding and the pantry. "We have been blessed by volunteers willing to help," said Breylinger. "But as folks get busy taking care of loved ones or leaving to go north, additional volunteers are needed."
Breylinger noted different ways that the public can help. Monetary donations for food and supplies are always welcome. As are donations of bread, lunch meat, fruits, hard boiled eggs or pop top cans such as ravioli and Vienna sausages — a homeless persons' mainstay.
Anyone interested in helping Hands For the Homeless Inc. should contact Jane Breylinger at 863-446-1715 or send a text message. She can also be reached by email at handsforhomelessap@gmail.com. Hands For the Homeless Inc. can be reached at 863-212-8941.