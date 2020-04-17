SEBRING — Robert Kovner, 62, made bail at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, but his guns will be impounded for at least another 10 days.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office filed a risk protection order on him as a result of threats of violence allegedly posed by him on a Sebring social media group page.
According to Sheriff’s Office officials, his guns were confiscated, in line with the provisions of the order. The order itself states that Kovner will have a hearing on the matter at 1:30 p.m. April 27, two Mondays from now.
The order stems from statements Kovner allegedly made on “Sebring Florida,” a Facebook page meant for people to post community events, promote community businesses/organizations and get to know others.
According to arrest reports, Kovner posted to the group at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, saying that most people in the greater Sebring area were not using masks, gloves or other personal protection equipment (PPE) to prevent catching or spreading the novel coronavirus that has caused the current pandemic.
In the post, he allegedly threatened, if he were to get diagnosed with COVID-19, to head “right to Publix and empty every Clip (sic) I own!”
Members of the group immediately reported the post to law enforcement and group administrators, who thanked members for their diligence and promptly removed the post.
However, many people got screenshots of both the original post and a second one by Kovner on Tuesday.
The Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring resident was arrested Tuesday on charges of writing or sending a threat to kill or injure and using a two-way communication device to commit a crime.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, he had paid a $30,000 bond.
Sheriff’s Office officials did not have information on whether or not he would be monitored as a condition of his bail.
”I FIND (sic) it criminal that you enter the supermarket or pharmacy without a mask,” Kovner wrote in his original post, adding that he believe people were either stupid or selfish for not using PPE.
”Will it take shooting a few of you Selfish aholes (sic) in the parking lot to get the message through?” he then asked.
His post also said that his walking cane is 3.5 feet long and his arms were the same length, and warned anyone within that distance, “trust me the virus is not the only thing that may cause your demise!”
In a second post, roughly an hour later, he opened with an apology for his earlier post and expressed dismay that people don’t use PPE.
He said he had lost seven friends and family members in six days to COVID-19 and said his mother-in-law is “fighting for her life at the moment from this horrible virus.”
He then complained about all the ignored precautions or lax attention to them that he saw at the local supermarket, especially by staff.
Later Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s Office made a post of its own, announcing Kovner’s arrest and condemning the threats from his first post.
In a seminar held in January, Sheriff Paul Blackman explained the finer points of risk protection orders, often called “RPO”s by law enforcement.
He said risk protection orders were part of Senate Bills 7026 and 7030 that passed after the Parkland school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.
Put simply, he said if someone says, texts, posts, videos or otherwise broadcasts an intention to use a gun against either one’s self or others, and a witness can swear to that, then law enforcement may be able to secure a risk protection order — as long as a judge agrees.
County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour signed the RPO in this case.
With that order, officers can seize any guns for 14 days, after which the subject of the order has an opportunity to make a case in front of the judge, Blackman said.
If the judge finds the concerns to be valid, police keep the guns for a year. If after that year, the suspect party has had no further incidents and can make a case of not being a danger, the guns are returned, Blackman said.
Otherwise, they are kept for a second year, but Blackman said they cannot be kept longer than that.