LAKE PLACID — The plea went out from a Lake Placid food pantry that, like many of the grocery stores in Highlands County, the shelves were nearing empty. The big difference is, grocery chains are receiving daily shipments to replenish their shelves, food banks depend on the generous donations of neighbors that are able to help their neighbors who are in need.
To answer the plea, Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have established a drop-off point to receive donations of food supplies and other household necessities. Canned, dried goods and paper products will be accepted each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in the parking lot next to the social hall. Volunteer Knights will be there wearing masks and gloves to remove the supplies from your car. You won’t even have to roll down your window.
The church address is 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid.
Grand Knight John Gray said, “The Knights of Columbus is an international organization that collectively provides millions of dollars in relief worldwide. Our Council 7245 serves the greater Lake Placid area by providing assistance to those in need through fundraising and humanitarian works.”
The drive will continue each Tuesday and Wednesday as long as the need remains and donated supplies are received.
All the food received will be delivered to Manna Ministries, 416 Kent Ave., Lake Placid. Manna Ministries is a faith-based Christian organization that is an affiliate of the national Feeding America Food Bank network and has been serving the Lake Placid region since 1984.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s organization founded in 1882 with the goal of serving the Church, community and family with virtue, fraternity, and patriotism. The Knights have a well-documented history of answering the call of need in their local communities. Lake Placid Knights ask for your help by participating in this food drive.
According to Gray, “The hungry of Lake Placid and southern Highlands County needs you.”