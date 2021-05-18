SEBRING — After the last person is inoculated on Saturday, the Highlands County Board of County Commission will close the doors on the Lakeshore Mall Point of Distribution (POD) for COVID-19 vaccines. The POD, located in the former JCPenney store has served as a central location for those seeking the vaccine since the new year began. The Lakeshore Mall POD will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins will be taken.
Those who were on the fence or waiting to get the vaccine can still get one at other locations throughout the county. The Florida Department of Health listed the second dose of Moderna shots at its local sites. For an appointment on one of the dates and times, call 863-382-7260 or 863-382-7270. Those dates and locations are: Sebring DOH at 7205 S. George Blvd. – May 25 from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.; Avon Park DOH located at 400 S. Lake Ave. – today from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.; Lake Placid DOH site at 106 N. Main Ave. – May 25 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
A second consent form can be filled out at the POD or printed at home and brought with you. The county’s website is highlandsfl.gov.
Those who are homebound can call 866-779-6121 to the Florida Department of Health to arrange for a vaccine or submit a request online by going to the county’s website and following the link – highlandsfl.gov/vaccine_information/. Caregivers can also call or submit online.
HCBoCC stated a photo ID is required and if you are getting the second shot, bring the vaccination card.
The Hands for Homeless organization will be hosting a vaccine event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at 7 Jim Rodgers Ave. in Avon Park. Organizer Judy Booth said both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be given to those 12 years of age and up. No appointment is necessary. If you are going for the second shot, make sure you have your vaccine card to ensure the correct shot is given. More information can be found by calling Booth at 863-212-8941.
AdventHealth Sebring Prompt Care at 4421 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. Suite B. is also taking appointments for Moderna vaccines by calling 863-382-6183. They will be giving first and second doses to those 18 years of age and older. Weather depending, the vaccines will be done in a drive-thru style. Appointments are available Wednesdays – 7-8 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. and Sundays – noon-2 p.m. Upon request, their staff can visit businesses to vaccinate team members.
Retail pharmacies will continue to offer the vaccine at these locations, the county lists the following:
Winn-Dixie store 3250 at U.S. 27 S. in Sebring by appointment only. Call 863-471-1268 for an appointment.
Publix has started taking walk-ins at their pharmacies, according to their website. They are offering Johnson & Johnson when available and Moderna. Their locations are:
- • Lake Placid, 586 U.S. 27 N.; phone number 863-699-2181.
- • Southgate Sebring, 2848 U.S. 27 S Ste. 107; phone number is 863-314-8746.
- • North Sebring, 3610 U.S. 27 N.; phone number is 863- 385-5523.
Other retail pharmacies are taking some walk-ins as well as appointments. Call for the best option.
At Walgreens, call for appointments:
- • Avon Park at 93 U.S. 27 S., phone number is 863-453-0222.
- • Lake Placid at 2 U.S. 27 S. phone number 863-465-1178.
- • Sebring at 3027 U.S. 27 S., Phone number 863-385-9929.
- • Sebring at 3619 U.S. 27 N., phone number 863-402-5624.
For a CVS pharmacy:
- Avon Park, 1105 W. Main St.; phone number 863-453-7505.
- • Lake Placid, 5 U.S. 27 S.; phone number 863-465-4810.
- • Sebring, 2728 U.S. 27 S.; phone number 863-385-2525.
For Walmart pharmacies:
- • Avon Park, 1041 U.S. 27 N.; phone number 863-452-5159.
- • Sebring, 3525 U.S. 27 N.; phone number 863-385-3373.