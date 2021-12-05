TALLAHASSEE — A Senate panel Tuesday approved a proposal aimed at keeping independent contractors who receive COVID-19 safety items and assistance from being labeled as company employees.
While expressing concerns, members of the Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously advanced the bill (SB 542), which is backed by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity-Florida.
Bill sponsor Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, said “companies are afraid to provide these safety materials” for fear that the actions could be held against them in legal proceedings.
Rodriguez said, for example, that if a company such as Uber gave its drivers hand sanitizer or masks, the drivers could lose their independent contractor status.
“It’s basically just to clarify that in the case of a public emergency, like COVID, a company like Uber that has primarily, the vast majority of their employees are independent contractors, that that employment agreement is not negatively affected,” Rodriguez said.
Under the proposal, certain actions by businesses during public health emergencies – such as providing safety training, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, medical testing or financial assistance to people unable to work because of health concerns – could not be used as evidence to establish employer-employee relationships.
The proposal emerged, at least in part, because California has been fighting ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft about the status of drivers as independent contractors.
“We want to make sure that employers have the right, should they so choose to be able to go out and provide these types of protections to their independent contractors, as we have seen in that California example, to make sure that they are able to do so without having to worry about will there be a potential lawsuit? Will this change around my business plan?” Americans for Prosperity-Florida Policy Director Phillip Suderman said. “And I think, you know, in terms of the scope of this bill, limiting it to only a state of emergency, right, this is a clearly defined example in case in terms of narrow scope that we want to try to encourage these actions.”
The proposal would be limited to public emergencies declared by the state health officer, who is the surgeon general. But members of the Senate committee considered the language in the bill “broad.”
“The definition of an employee is distinctly different than the definition of an independent contractor. And I have to admit, I have gotten myself into hot water with more than one state over getting those somehow messed up,” Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, said. “So, it concerns me that we’re making this area kind of a gray area. And on this particular day, in this particular situation, we can treat you as an employee, but still tax-wise treat you as an independent employer, or independent contractor. So, it does really concern me, I’m having difficulties with this particular bill making a change that I think could come back to haunt us.”
Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, said she supports helping private contractors in light of a special session this month in which Republican lawmakers passed measures designed primarily to prevent workers from being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“As an employer, I can tell you that I think employers should use everything in their power to try to protect their employees,” said Taddeo, who is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022. “So, I actually think that to limit their ability to give them masks or sanitizers, while we’re in a public health crisis, clearly is not something that we want to do.”
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, said the bill could be made “tighter.”
“The caveat is during a public health emergency, and I believe the language also states that it’s called by the state health officer, which I know we were recently debating what powers to give a state health officer,” Powell said. “These things give me concern.”
A similar measure in the House (HB 411) has not appeared in committees. The bills are filed for the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January.