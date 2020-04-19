The Highlands News-Sun is temporarily available only on our website, www.highlandsnewssun.com, on Monday and Thursday.
If you would like to set up your account yourself, you can do this online if you know your account number. Here is how to set up your access once you have your account number:
To gain access to the electronic edition, there is an easy two-step process.
The first step is to create a user name and password. Once you call up the site at www.midfloridanewspapers.com, then look to the right. Click Sign Up, located between the orange How to Set Up Your Subscription button and the red Log In button. This takes you to a screen where you can enter in the user name you want to use and the password you want.
The second step is to tie your new user name to your subscription account number. Look to the upper left and click on Menu. When a drop down of selections appear, click once on Subscribe. This takes you to the Subscription Services page. Go to the third option, Highlands News-Sun subscriber access and click Get Started. Then enter your account number and after proving you’re not a robot, click Claim. There is no promo code needed.
That’s it! In the future, you only need to log in using your user name and password and won’t have to go through the second step again.
If you are a first-time user of our digital edition, on our website home page click on the E-Paper link in the top left and choose the edition you want to read. When you have opened the edition, you can select between looking at the entire page or looking at a story only by using the toggle button in the top right corner.
You can also scan the entire edition in thumbnail views by clicking on the Pages button in the bottom center of the screen. Select what page you want to see by clicking on it.
If interested in printing a page to work puzzles from, go to that page and click on the three horizontal lines in the top left corner, click on Download and then click on Current Page. Then you can print that page from where it downloads on your computer.
If you feel like you still need help with setting up your account or naviagting the site, or if you don’t have your account number, call our office at 863-385-6155. We want to help you get access to the eedition so that you don’t miss an issue as we go digital only on Mondays and Thursdays for a short time.