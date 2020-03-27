Thank you for calling to set up access to our eedition. We are working at answering each one of the messages left for our team as quickly as possible.
If you would like to set up your account yourself, you can do this online if you know your account number. Here is how to set up your access once you have your account number:
To gain access to the electronic edition, there is an easy two-step process.
The first step is to create a user name and password. Once you call up the site at www.midfloridanewspapers.com, then look to the right. Click Sign Up, located between the orange How to Set Up Your Subscription button and the red Log In button. This takes you to a screen where you can enter in the user name you want to use and the password you want.
The second step is to tie your new user name to your subscription account number. Look to the upper left and click on Menu. When a drop down of selections appear, click once on Subscribe. This takes you to the Subscription Services page. Go to the third option, Highlands News-Sun subscriber access and click Get Started. Then enter your account number and after proving you’re not a robot, click Claim.
That’s it! In the future, you only need to log in using your user name and password and won’t have to go through the second step again.
If you feel like you still need help, don’t hesitate to call our office at 863-385-6155 after 1 p.m. today. We want to help you get access to the eedition so that you don’t miss an issue as we go digital only on Mondays and Thursdays for a short time.
We will answer every single phone call and/or message as quickly as we can.