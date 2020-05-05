SEBRING — The Sebring Public Library, Avon Park Library and Lake Placid Memorial Library comprise the Heartland Library Cooperative. They closed down for a period of time like most other businesses in the county but have recently begun to open — sort of.
Since Friday, the libraries have offered services curbside. The service works by simply parking in a designated spot in the lot. Call the posted phone number and ask the librarian for the materials you would like to check out. Remain in the car while waiting for the librarian to deliver the checked out materials to the trunk of the car or on a tray. These services are available from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Outside book drops have opened from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at all three locations.
Don't have a library card? No problem. The Highlands County Library System is offering temporary virtual library cards for first-time users. New lenders must be at least 18 years old and have an identification with a photo, address and contact information. The cards will expire six months from the issue date.
Clients can order materials via the internet or by phone to be put on hold until the items come back into stock. Staff will notify the client that the material is in. The books can be picked up at the preferred location. Patrons should park in an unreserved spot in the lot. The materials will be waiting near the exit with the person's name on them.
Highlands County Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston said via email the staff have been sanitizing materials and use face coverings and gloves.